West Bengal voter list 2026 out today after SIR: Step-by-step guide to check your name before polls

As West Bengal gears up for the 2026 Assembly Elections, a major update to the voter list is underway. Following a high-stakes legal battle and a massive verification drive, the final voter list for 2026 is being published today, February 28, 2026.

Here is a quick guide to help you navigate the changes and ensure your right to vote.

What is the West Bengal voter list 2026?

The West Bengal voter list for 2026 is the updated electoral roll that determines who is eligible to vote in the upcoming state assembly elections. Unlike a regular annual update, this list is the result of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The process involved a massive cleanup of the 2025 rolls to remove "logical discrepancies," such as duplicate entries, deceased voters, or those who have migrated.

Out of the 7.66 crore initial registered voters, the list has seen significant changes, with millions of names flagged for verification to ensure the 2026 polls are accurate. Around 1.67 crore voters are affected in West Bengal's voter list revision.

What does SIR mean in the voter list update?

SIR stands for Special Intensive Revision. While normal revisions happen every year, an SIR is a more "intensive" door-to-door or document-based verification process. In West Bengal, the 2026 SIR has been particularly unique:

Adjudication marks: For the first time, names in the list may be marked as "Under Adjudication." This means the Election Commission (assisted by judicial officers appointed by the Supreme Court) is still verifying the voter’s documents.

For the first time, names in the list may be marked as "Under Adjudication." This means the Election Commission (assisted by judicial officers appointed by the Supreme Court) is still verifying the voter’s documents. Categories: The roll published on February 28 will categorize voters into three groups: Approved, Deleted, or Under Adjudication.

If your name is marked "Under Adjudication," you cannot cast your vote until a supplementary list officially clears your status.

How can we check our name in the West Bengal Voter List 2026?

You can verify your status through both online and offline methods:

Online (ECI portal): Visit the official voters.eci.gov.in portal. You can search by your EPIC number (Voter ID number) or by your personal details.

Visit the official voters.eci.gov.in portal. You can search by your EPIC number (Voter ID number) or by your personal details. CEO West Bengal website: Check the ceowestbengal.nic.in website, where PDF versions of the electoral rolls are typically uploaded by district and assembly constituency.

Check the ceowestbengal.nic.in website, where PDF versions of the electoral rolls are typically uploaded by district and assembly constituency. Mobile app: Use the Voter Helpline App (available on Android/iOS) to search for your name instantly.

Use the Voter Helpline App (available on Android/iOS) to search for your name instantly. Offline: You can visit your local Booth Level Officer (BLO), or check the physical lists displayed at District Magistrate (DM), SDO, or BDO offices.

Is the West Bengal voter list 2026 available online?

Yes. As per the Supreme Court directive, the list is set to be available online starting February 28, 2026 (around 2 PM). You can download the PDF for your specific polling station or use the "Search in Electoral Roll" feature.

What should we do if my name is missing from the voter list?

If your name is missing or has been incorrectly "Deleted," do not panic. Here's what to do instead