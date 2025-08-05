‘West sends far more money…’: Brahma Chellaney points out irony in Trump's outburst

The West sends far more money to Moscow than India does, said geopolitical commentator and strategist Brahma Chellaney after US President Donald Trump’s outburst on Monday. Trump threatened India with additional tariffs – after the 25 per cent he announced a week ago – for New Delhi’s decision to continue purchasing Russian oil, which he says is financing Moscow’s war.

“With his scorched-earth tariff policies and disdain for norms, Trump is a bull in the geopolitical china shop. Dealing with him is a challenge for any country — even more so for risk-averse India. His latest threat prompts India to call out Western hypocrisy on trade with Russia,” said Chellaney.

In another subsequent post he added: “The point to note is that while the West criticizes New Delhi for buying Russian oil, it sends far more money to Moscow through its own trade. That’s doubly ironic, given the Western bloc is waging a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.”

India in its response to Trump’s latest threats has also pointed out the hypocrisy of the West and the US. The Ministry of External Affairs, in its response, said India began procuring Russian oil for two reasons: a. All traditional supplies were diverted to the west after the Russia-Ukraine war, and b. It ensures predictability and affordable fuel to the Indian consumer.

“However, it is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion,” said the ministry.

It pointed out that the EU had bilateral trade with Russia of 67.5 billion Euros in 2024, and 17.2 billion Euro in 2023, which is “significantly more than India’s total trade with Russia that year or subsequently”. Europe has trade with Russia not just on energy but also on fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, machinery and transport equipment.

Likewise, the US continues to import uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for EV industry, fertilisers and chemicals.

Former foreign secretary and career diplomat, reiterating Chellaney, says India will not cow down to threats, and its response not only explains its rationale behind buying Russian oil but also exposes the hypocrisy of the West.