'What a shame': Ex-military generals blasts SpiceJet for no-fly ban on army officer

SpiceJet's decision to impose a five-year flying ban on a senior army officer involved in an altercation with airline staff at Srinagar airport has drawn sharp criticism from former military officials. The move has sparked a debate over accountability and the treatment of army personnel.

Former Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, former Army commander KJS Dhillion, and former Major General Harsha Kakar criticised the airline on social media. Kapoor said, "What a shame on @DGCAIndia and @flyspicejet. Instead of holding your own staff accountable, they have taken this route. @adgpi to take up the case with internal findings to @MoCA_GoI."

Advertisement

Dhillion reacted sharply, saying, “I put this good for nothing group of goons airline on NO FLY WITH for life ❌. I stand with my Army @adgpi Officers and Soldiers.”

Major General Harsha Kakar added, “Problems anywhere. Call the army. But when all is normal, target army personnel. @flyspicejet you ban an army officer because your people misbehaved.”

According to PTI, the senior army officer was alleged to have assaulted four SpiceJet employees at Srinagar International Airport on July 26, with one staffer suffering a spinal fracture. Following the incident, SpiceJet reportedly imposed a five-year flying ban, preventing the officer from boarding any domestic, international, or non-scheduled flights operated by the airline.

Police have registered a case under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt. The officer also filed a counter-complaint alleging assault by airline staff, which led to an FIR being registered against the employees. SpiceJet has not commented further on the matter.

