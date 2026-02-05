‘What apps did to websites, AI will do to software’: Financial advisor flags big risks for India

As artificial intelligence reshapes global economies, investor and entrepreneur Akshat Shrivastava has sounded a stark warning for India, arguing that the country risks falling behind as “value migration” accelerates in favour of the United States and China.

In a series of posts on X, the founder of Wisdom Hatch compared the AI shift to the way mobile applications once disrupted traditional websites. “What mobile apps did to websites is what AI will do to software,” Shrivastava wrote, adding that the impact would go far beyond technology alone.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to him, agentic AI — capable of performing tasks round-the-clock at a fraction of human labour costs — is set to disrupt Indian IT services, manufacturing, and even consumer products. “General intelligent tasks will get replaced,” he said, predicting that American and Chinese firms would be the biggest beneficiaries of this transition.

Shrivastava also flagged automation in manufacturing as a looming challenge. With robots able to operate 24×7, he argued that consumer goods production would eventually be reshaped once labour regulations evolve to accommodate large-scale automation. “This will take time, but will happen,” he noted.

Placing the shift in a geopolitical context, Shrivastava said India’s IT boom was a by-product of US-led globalization. However, he claimed that the US is now “ending globalization” because it no longer needs it. “It has land, capital, tech, entrepreneurship — and now labour,” he wrote, forecasting record GDP growth for the US this year and urging investors to reconsider their asset allocations. “If you are not buying US assets, your portfolios will suffer this decade,” he warned.

Advertisement

In a follow-up post, Shrivastava was even more critical of India’s domestic ecosystem. He alleged that Indian IT firms “do not innovate,” manufacturing lacks capital to do so, and large domestic capitalists have little incentive to innovate due to reliance on government patronage. “India is their only hunting ground,” he wrote, arguing that such firms struggle to compete globally.

He also linked the lack of innovation to broader policy and political priorities, claiming that a focus on religion, freebies and polarising narratives weakens the foundations needed for technological progress. “Give it five more years, India will feel 20 years behind due to the speed at which AI is moving,” Shrivastava cautioned.