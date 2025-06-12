Business Today
What checks does your flight go through? Damage, leaks, and the small signs of big trouble

This includes ensuring the proper functioning of aircraft components such as engines, avionics, control surfaces, and structural elements, all maintained in accordance with established safety protocols.

Richa Sharma
  • Updated Jun 12, 2025 6:21 PM IST
An Air India Boeing 787-8 with 242 aboard crashed just after takeoff from Ahmedabad, marking one of India's worst aviation disasters.

In India, aircraft maintenance and inspections are governed by stringent regulatory standards established by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

These regulations ensure adherence to international safety norms. Regular inspections and compliance checks are conducted to verify that all maintenance activities align with DGCA guidelines.

Pre-Flight Inspection Checklist for Engineers

1. Exterior Inspection
Check for visible damage, missing parts, and ensure all access panels are secure.

2. Interior Inspection
Confirm that all seats, seat belts, and emergency equipment are present and functional.

3. Control Surfaces
Inspect the ailerons, elevators, and rudder for damage or excessive wear.

4. Fuel System
Verify fuel quantity, inspect fuel lines for leaks, and ensure fuel caps are tightly sealed.

5. Electrical System
Test lights, instruments, and communication systems for correct operation.

6. Engine Inspection
Check oil levels, filters, belts, and overall engine integrity.

7. Landing Gear
Inspect tires, brakes, and struts for wear or damage.

8. Documentation
Ensure maintenance records and logbooks are current and accessible.

9. Final Walkaround
Conduct a last visual check of the aircraft before flight clearance.

Pre-Flight Inspection for Pilots
While procedures may vary by aircraft type, the following steps outline a standard, thorough pilot pre-flight check.

1. Documents and Records (ARROW)

  • Airworthiness Certificate
  • Registration
  • Radio Station License
  • Operating Limitations Document
  • Weight and Balance Information

2. Walk-Around Inspection

  • Exterior: Look for dents, cracks, corrosion, or damage.
  • Fluids: Check oil, hydraulic fluid, and fuel levels.
  • Tires: Inspect pressure, tread, and signs of damage.
  • Control Surfaces: Move and check for full, unrestricted motion.

3. Cockpit Check

  • Flight Instruments: Verify operational accuracy.
  • Switches and Levers: Confirm proper pre-flight settings.
  • Emergency Equipment: Locate and test fire extinguishers, ELTs, and first-aid kits.
  • Seatbelts and Harnesses: Check for wear and functionality.

4. Engine Start and Taxi Check

  • Start engine per POH guidelines.
  • Monitor engine performance and listen for irregularities.
  • During taxi, test brakes, steering, and communication equipment.
  • 5. Final Preparations
  • Obtain weather briefing.
  • File flight plan with ATC.
  • Conduct a safety briefing for passengers.

Published on: Jun 12, 2025 6:18 PM IST
