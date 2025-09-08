‘What he gave us extends far beyond music’: PM Modi pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary, said what the singer, songwriter, writer, filmmaker and politician gave to the country was far more beyond music. His songs, mostly about brotherhood, humanity and empathy, have not only been relished by generations of Assamese people but also have been translated to many languages.

This year marks the beginning of the birth centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika.

“What Bhupen Da gave us extends far beyond music. His works embodied emotions that transcended melody. More than just a voice, he was the heartbeat of the people,” said PM Modi in a piece penned for India Today. “The rich oral traditions, folk melodies and community storytelling practices of Assam deeply shaped his early childhood. These experiences formed the bedrock of his artistic vocabulary. He always carried the spirit of Assam’s indigenous identity and the ethos of its people,” said PM Modi.

The prime minister spoke of the polymath’s brilliance that, he said, came at a very young age. Even though he started performing publicly at the age of five and recorded his first song by the time he was a teenager, music was only one part of Hazarika’s personality, said PM Modi. “Bhupen Da was as much an intellectual at heart. Curious, articulate and driven by an insatiable desire to understand the world,” he said.

Even though Hazarika earned accolades in the US, and had the option of settling there, he retired to India and immersed himself in music, said PM Modi.

He was well versed not only in music but also in a mix of other media like radio, theatre, films and documentaries. His works “combined lyrical flair and also gave social messages, touching upon justice for the poor, rural development, strength of common citizens, to name a few” and gave voice to the aspirations of boatmen, tea garden workers, women, farmers, said PM Modi.

“I remember the time Bhupen Da passed away in 2011. I had seen on television how lakhs of people attended his funeral. Every eye was moist that time. Even in death, like in his illustrious life, he brought people together,” said the prime minister.

“Bharat is blessed to have Bhupen Hazarika. As we celebrate the beginning of his centenary year, let us reiterate our commitment to spreading his message far and wide. May it also inspire us to keep working to support music, art and culture, to encourage young talent and make India a nurturing ground for creativity and artistic excellence,” he added in the tribute.