The Indian Army has signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the indigenous production of BvS10 Sindhu vehicles - an advanced, all-terrain armoured platform designed for India's diverse terrain.

L&T will manufacture the vehicles at its Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira with technical and design support from BAE Systems Hägglunds, the original manufacturer of the BvS10 platform.

The contract includes a comprehensive logistics support package covering deployment, maintenance, and life-cycle sustainment, L&T said in a statement on Wednesday. This deal marks a major milestone in India’s push for self-reliance in defence under the Make in India initiative.

Built for India's toughest terrains

The BvS10 Sindhu is a customised version of the proven BvS10 articulated all-terrain vehicle, adapted specifically for Indian conditions - from high-altitude snowfields to desert and marshland environments. It also features amphibious capabilities, allowing the vehicle to operate in flooded and coastal regions.

During extensive trials, the upgraded variant demonstrated "exceptional performance" across both sea-level and high-altitude terrains, successfully meeting the Army's operational benchmarks.

Tommy Gustafsson Rask, Managing Director of BAE Systems Hägglunds, said, "The BvS10's unmatched mobility, flexibility and performance in extreme climatic conditions are critical attributes highlighted by the Indian Army. We are proud to support India’s defence modernisation through this licensing programme, which embodies our commitment to local manufacturing and technology transfer under the Make in India initiative."

According to L&T, the BvS10 Sindhu programme will enhance operational and tactical mobility for the Army while strengthening indigenous defence production.

Arun Ramchandani, Senior Vice President and Head of L&T's Precision Engineering & Systems, said, "This contract marks a significant milestone in India's defence landscape under the Make in India initiative and reaffirms L&T's strengths in systems engineering and manufacturing of defence-critical requirements at industrial scale."

The vehicles' modular design allows them to be configured for multiple missions, including personnel transport, command and control, logistics, ambulance, repair and recovery, and weapon support.

Technology transfer and global footprint

BAE Systems and L&T will work under a licensing and technology transfer model. Darren Restarick, Regional Director, BAE Systems Hägglunds, said, "The BvS10 contract and licensing agreement in India reflects the exceptional teamwork of BAE Systems Hägglunds and L&T. This milestone not only lays the foundation for future growth but also marks the first expansion of BvS10 into Asia—underscoring its unrivalled position in the all-terrain, armoured, amphibious market."

Currently, the BvS10 is in service with the armed forces of Austria, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, and is also on order for Germany.

