What is wet-bulb temperature? Why it makes heatwaves far more dangerous than they actually are

The thermometer reading outside your window may not be telling you the whole story. When humidity enters the picture, even a temperature that seems manageable can become genuinely dangerous, and that is where wet-bulb temperature comes in.

Wet-bulb temperature measures how well the human body can cool itself through sweating. When humidity is high, sweat does not evaporate easily, stripping the body of its primary defence against heat. As India faces increasingly brutal summers, this metric is becoming one of the most important and least understood indicators of heat risk.

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What wet-bulb temperature actually means

In technical terms, wet-bulb temperature is the lowest temperature air can reach when water evaporates into it at constant pressure. In practical terms, it tells you how effective sweating will be in cooling your body. Dry air allows sweat to evaporate quickly, pulling heat away from the skin. But when the air is already saturated with moisture, that cooling effect slows, or stops entirely.

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When the body loses control

The human body relies on sweating to regulate its internal temperature. When wet-bulb temperature approaches 35°C, that mechanism begins to fail. Sweat can no longer evaporate properly, internal temperature starts climbing, and the body has no way to compensate, regardless of how much water a person drinks.

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Prolonged exposure to wet-bulb temperatures above 35°C can be fatal within hours, as the body loses control of its temperature regulation, leading to heatstroke and, in severe cases, organ failure. Even lower thresholds, between 29°C and 31°C, have been linked to increased mortality, making this a pressing public health concern rather than a purely scientific one.

Why India is particularly exposed

India's geography and climate create a near-perfect set of conditions for dangerous wet-bulb temperatures. Coastal regions already contend with persistently high humidity. Dense urban construction traps heat in city centres.

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When monsoon moisture arrives on top of summer temperatures, the combination can quickly become what experts describe as a "lethal cocktail" of heat and humidity. As global temperatures continue to rise, such conditions are expected to occur with greater frequency.

What it means on the ground

For people working outdoors or living without air conditioning, high wet-bulb temperatures directly limit how long they can safely remain outside. Heat exhaustion becomes more common, and recovery takes longer when the body cannot shed heat efficiently. The effects ripple outward, into productivity, health, and daily well-being.

Wet-bulb temperature is not a technical abstraction. It is a warning sign. And as India's heatwaves grow more intense, the combination of heat and humidity, not temperature alone, is what determines how dangerous they really are.