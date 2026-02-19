'What kind of culture are we developing?': SC questions states on freebie politics before polls

The Supreme Court raised serious concerns over State governments announcing “freebies” ahead of elections, warning that such measures could hurt long-term development if left unchecked, according to a Live Law report.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi was hearing a writ petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Company Ltd challenging Rule 23 of the Electricity Amendment Rules, 2024. The provision deals with situations where a state directs a power distribution company (DISCOM) to supply electricity at a subsidised rate or free of cost.

Advertisement

During the hearing, the Chief Justice questioned whether absorbing electricity bills served the larger public interest. As per the Live Law report, CJI Kant told Senior Advocate Gopal Subramanium, who appeared for the state, “Is it in the public interest that...the state is absorbing all these? Because of freebies, the entire country is already...we are not talking of Tamil Nadu in particular. We are talking of pan-India. What kind of culture are we developing? What is the distinction between persons who are capable of paying the electricity bill and persons who are marginalised? It is understandable that, as a welfare state, you want to provide relief to the marginalised. But without drawing any distinction between those who can afford and those who cannot afford, if you start giving, will it not amount to a sort of appeasing policy?”

Advertisement

He added, “We are sometimes really disturbed,” and questioned whether surplus funds should instead be used to “develop roads, hospitals, and schools.”

Stressing targeted welfare, the CJI said those who can pay should do so and warned against unchecked largesse. “We will be hampering the development of the nation if we keep on having this largesse distribution. There has to be a balance. But how long this will continue?” he asked.

The Court issued notice to the Union government and said it would examine the matter.