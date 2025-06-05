What makes India a hotspot for sustainable aviation fuel production?

India has the potential to provide 40 million metric tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2050, offering a huge economic opportunity by positioning itself as a leading regional SAF hub, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates.

A countrywide analysis reveals that India has a feedstock advantage, with the availability of over 150 million metric tonnes of SAF feedstocks by 2050, presenting a significant economic opportunity. Agriculture residue will be the major contributor to the production of SAF, a biofuel.

Advertisement

“India’s G20 biofuel leadership can be extended to the SAF ecosystem for rural and industrial employment opportunities. Learning from the ethanol blending success can drive a “Make in India for the world” SAF model,” says Preeti Jain, Head of Net Zero Transition Program at the IATA.

She further says that domestic refining can swiftly enable SAF co-processing and new technologies scale-up for energy security.

Across the global landscape, the US, Brazil, Europe, India, China, Indonesia and Malaysia emerge as critical hotspots, offering the highest bio-resources potential for SAF, says IATA.

“As the 3rd largest aviation market, Indian has 137 airports and plans for over 200 by 2030. With the potential of 40 metric tonnes of SAF by 2050, India could have a surplus after meeting CORSIA obligations, positioning itself as a leading regional SAF hub,” she adds.

Advertisement

India has announced participation in the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and the Long-Term Aspirational Goals (LTAG) from 2027 onwards. It is a global scheme established by the ICAO to address the growth in CO2 emissions from international aviation.

According to the IATA assessment, global biomass feedstock availability will be 1,230 million metric tonnes in 2030 and 1580 million metric tonnes by 2050. Agriculture residues will contribute 62%, forest residues and wood waste 17%, municipal solid waste (MSW) 15% and crop-based feedstocks and waste oils 6%.

The IATA expects the SAF production to double in 2025, which is well below the required targets in the run-up to 2030.