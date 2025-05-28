'What more proof can we offer?': Abhishek Banerjee exposes Islamabad, says high-ranking Pak military officials...

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee recently questioned Islamabad on how a military official could attend the funeral of designated terrorists killed in the strikes by India at Muridke. He went on to ask what more proof was needed to establish Pakistan's terror links.

Banerjee's comments came during his address to the Indian diaspora in Singapore. "You have so much evidence in the public domain where you see high-ranking Pakistani military general officials attending the funeral of labelled terrorists, where else do you see this? I mean, what else can we offer you as evidence?" Banerjee commented.

He also urged the people to spread this nugget of information on social media platforms. "Twitter threads travel faster than diplomatic cables. We need to up our ante as well."

Furthermore, he said that while the opposition parties may fight the central government over political differences, they don't interfere with issues of national interest.

"Where I might differ with the ruling dispensation or the political party, I will fight with them tooth and nail. But when it comes to the national security of my country. I will stand firmly and serve towards what is in the best interest of my nation. I will not let my political interests come in the way of my national interest."

He is a member of the all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, former minister Salman Khurshid, former diplomat Mohan Kumar and BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, and Hemang Joshi.

Moreover, JD(U) MP and his delegation's leader, Sanjay Jha, also condemned Pakistan for its tacit support of terror groups. He said that the neighbouring country's entire system is based on equipping, sponsoring, training, and sending terrorists across the border.

While speaking on Operation Sindoor, he said that India's aim was to take down terrorists who are trained and financed by Pakistan and have a launch pad on the Pakistani side. Jha further mentioned that the operation started at night to ensure that no civilian or military infrastructure is targeted.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeting nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following a terrorist attack on April 22, killing 26 people, primarily tourists.

Under Operation Sindoor, the terrorist infrastructure linked to terror outfits like Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Bahawalpur and Muridke.