'What will they do even if they come together?': Prashant Kishor on Marathi language row; takes a jibe at Raj, Uddhav Thackeray

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor recently waded into the ongoing Marathi language row. The poll strategist-turned-politician took potshots at the Thackeray cousins — Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) boss Uddhav Thackeray.

His remarks came days after the cousins reunited at an event and announced that they were coming together to save the Marathi language. Kishor said that both the cousins can sit in Mumbai and say anything they want.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He added that it is not bravery to slap the person who works at your house or any other poor person for not speaking Marathi. "Even if both brothers come together, what will they do?... Raj Thackeray is not responsible, but the BJP govt and the Congress govt are... Tejashwi Yadav sits with Uddhav Thackeray; he should say something," he said.

The Jan Suraaj founder added that when he helped the Shiv Sena, he took an assurance from them that Hindi-speaking people of Bihar should not be harmed in Mumbai and there should be no violence against them.

Advertisement

"From 2020 till the incident, Shiv Sena has not indulged in any acts of violence against Bihari people and Hindi speakers." He also explained why there is a sudden spate of instances of violence against Hindi speakers in Maharashtra.

"All of this has started again because the BMC elections are going to be held in Mumbai and there is a fight to get the Marathi vote. Because of this, there is violence against poor Hindi speakers and Bihari people."

He further jabbed the MNS for its emphasis on Hinduism and said that, as per the religion, it is not acceptable to attack a poor, helpless person who has come to your town or city to make a living using honest means.

Advertisement

"Fight the strong and mighty if you have the guts. If you have so many problems with Bihari people, why did you seek my help? Do I speak Marathi? Why did they come to seek my help?" During the event dubbed Awaj Marathicha, Raj Thackeray referenced the Mira Road incident and told the workers of both parties not to raise their hands on anyone without any reason, but not to sit quietly if someone overdoes it.

He further said that the workers should not make videos of any such fights. "Do not hit anyone without reason, but if someone makes a mistake, then teach him a lesson."