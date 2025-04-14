What's next for Annamalai? Big role at the Centre or star campaigner in Kerala -- Here's what we know

Nainar Nagendran has taken over as the head of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, succeeding K Annamalai, who has stepped down to "facilitate" the party's alliance with AIADMK.

This transition marks a strategic shift in the BJP's regional leadership, with Annamalai poised for a "national role" or "greater responsibility" in the southern states, particularly given the party's ambitions to expand its influence there, The Indian Express reported citing sources.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has praised Annamalai for his "unprecedented contributions" to the party's growth in Tamil Nadu.

Shah stated, "The BJP will leverage Annamalai ji’s organisational skills in the party’s national framework." Annamalai's tenure as the BJP's state leader saw the party's vote share increase significantly, from just over 3% in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to over 11% in the recent elections.

A senior BJP leader told the publication that Annamalai, an IPS officer turned politician, may soon be appointed as the party’s national vice-president or general secretary.

"He could also be inducted into the government at a later stage," the party functionary mentioned, although a Union Cabinet reshuffle is not currently planned. This delay in a governmental role suggests that Annamalai will continue to focus on strengthening the BJP's presence in the South.

Despite Annamalai's strong advocacy for the BJP to contest elections alone in Tamil Nadu, he has had to concede to strategic alliances. "

He has been adamant that the BJP contest alone. But the party realised that the move would not be beneficial for the next 10-15 years," noted a senior leader. This strategic adjustment aims to consolidate BJP's position in Tamil Nadu.

In the interim period, Annamalai is expected to play an "important role in the South," with a focus on the upcoming elections in Kerala, where he will serve as one of the BJP's star campaigners.

He will remain engaged "within the party or governance" until the central leadership assigns him a more defined role. "He will be instrumental in the upcoming elections in Kerala and will be one of our star campaigners in the South. There is no doubt about it," said another BJP leader.

While Annamalai's prospects in Tamil Nadu might be "limited" due to the shared Gounder caste with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, his influence in the region is set to grow.

His elevation is seen as a strategic move to harness his organisational capabilities on a wider scale, ensuring that his contributions continue to benefit the BJP nationally.