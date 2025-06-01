What’s triggering deadly floods in Northeast India? 30 dead, 60,000 impacted as record rains hit hard

Relentless monsoon rains have triggered deadly landslides and flash floods across India’s Northeast, leaving at least 30 people dead and over 60,000 affected in just two days.



The deluge has torn through Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram, unleashing devastation in both urban centers and remote hill districts.

On Saturday alone, 14 lives were lost. Assam reported five fatalities, all in Kamrup Metropolitan district, where continuous downpours triggered landslides that buried homes and cut off roads. Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah confirmed three women were killed in a single incident in Bonda, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

In a grim milestone, Guwahati broke a 67-year-old record with 111 mm of rain in 24 hours, submerging streets and overwhelming drainage systems. Rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are rising steadily, sparking concerns of further flooding.

In Arunachal Pradesh, a harrowing tragedy unfolded on the NH-13 between Bana and Seppa, where a landslide hurled a car carrying two families into a gorge. All seven passengers were killed. Two other deaths in the state were also linked to flash floods and landslides. Home Minister Mama Natung, who represents the affected constituency, posted condolences on Facebook, urging citizens to avoid night travel during the monsoon.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for Assam and surrounding regions. Authorities warn that more rain is expected as a depression over northern Bangladesh continues to funnel moisture into the Northeast.

The calamity is being driven by a perfect storm of natural vulnerability and manmade strain. With steep hills, numerous rivers, and fragile infrastructure, the Northeast is acutely prone to such disasters. Guwahati and Silchar, both grappling with poor drainage and rapid urbanization, have been especially hard hit.

Meteorologists also point to climate change as an aggravating factor. “The Northeast is among India’s most climate-sensitive regions,” said a senior IMD official. “We’re seeing more intense and erratic rainfall patterns that increase the likelihood of such disasters.”

With roads destroyed, National Highway 17 damaged, and many villages isolated, rescue and relief efforts are ongoing. But with more rain looming, officials fear the worst may not be over.