'When a private company...': Shashi Tharoor seeks action on hike in charges Thiruvananthapuram airport

Shashi Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram as a MP, on June 27 said that decisions like hike in tariffs for Thiruvananthapuram International Airport can have a negative effect on the airport’s growth & development, and require wider consultation with stakeholders.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), the Congress MP shared a letter sent to Minister of Civil Aviation and the Director of the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority flagging his concern and protesting the unjustified hike in the user development fee and other airport charges at the airport.

“When a private company provides a public service, it is all the more necessary to bear the public interest uppermost in mind,” he wrote.

My letter yesterday to the Minister of Civil Aviation, copied to the Director of the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority, protesting the unjustified hike in the user development fee and other airport charges at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Such decisions can… pic.twitter.com/g68sehEeEQ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 27, 2024

“There is no doubt that this steep hike in costs will render Thiruvananthapuram International Airport a less attractive option for airlines and passengers given the considerably lower rates being offered by the nearest competing airport, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL),” read the MP’s letter.

The revised tariff was approved by the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), which includes higher User Development Fee (UDF) and landing charges, for the airport. As per reports, it will be effective from July 1 for the airport, which is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

At present, the user fee is Rs 950 for international passengers and Rs 450 for domestic passengers. As per the new tariff, domestic passengers will have to pay Rs 770, while international passengers will have to pay Rs 1,540 (excluding taxes).

Meanwhile, Kerala MPs raised voices over the increased tariffs for the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and sought intervention from the civil aviation ministry. Two Rajya Sabha members, John Brittas (CPI-M) and Binoy Viswam (CPI), wrote separate letters to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu seeking urgent action in the matter.