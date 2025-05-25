'When America wanted St. Martin's Island...': Hasina drops bombshell, says Yunus is selling Bangladesh to US

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday launched a fierce attack on interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of "selling off" the country to the United States and seizing power with the help of militants. Her sharp comments come amid tension between Yunus and Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman, who has warned the interim chief and asked him to hold elections by December.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a Facebook post, Hasina invoked her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and said he lost his life because he refused to surrender St. Martin's Island to the United States. She accused Yunus of doing exactly what her family stood against. "When America wanted St. Martin's Island, my father did not agree. He had to give his life. And that was my destiny. Because I never had the thought of selling the country to stay in power," Hasina wrote.

"But what a misfortune it is today. Such a person came to power, a person who is absolutely loved by the people of the whole country, a person who is loved by the world, and what happened to that person today when he came to power?"

Advertisement

Hasina further claimed Yunus was running the government with the help of banned militant outfits. "He has seized power with the help of terrorists...even those who are banned in various international arenas, from whom we protected the people of Bangladesh," she said. "Now prisons are empty. They released everyone. Now Bangladesh is the reign of those militants."

She also condemned the ban on her party, the Awami League, and called it unconstitutional. "Who gave this militant leader, who has illegally seized power, the right to touch the constitution? He does not have the mandate of the people, and has no constitutional basis. That position (Chief Advisor) also has no basis, and it does not exist. So how can he change the law without a parliament?"

Advertisement

Sajeeb Wazed, son of Sheikh Hasina, also launched a sharp attack on Muhammad Yunus, calling him a "dictator" whose politics of vengeance, he claimed, is at the root of the current crisis in Bangladesh. In a post on X, Wazed accused Yunus of enabling mob violence and targeting Awami League members, journalists, lawyers, retired judges, and civil servants through false cases and intimidation. He said that from the very beginning, Yunus had been shielding perpetrators of unrest instead of upholding law and order.

#Dictator #Yunus’ politics of vengeance is solely responsible for the present crisis in #Bangladesh



1) Law & Order

From day one he’s been making excuses for the perpetrators of mob violence, attacks against minorites, false cases against AL members and professionals like ,… — Sajeeb Wazed (@sajeebwazed) May 24, 2025

Wazed further alleged that Yunus's regime facilitated the rise of Islamist forces by releasing hundreds of convicted terrorists from jail. Referring to the demolition of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house on Dhanmondi Road 32, Wazed said an ISIS flag was raised over the rubble while Yunus stood by and did nothing, despite later claiming he would take action.

He also accused Yunus of putting Bangladesh's sovereignty at risk by appointing foreign citizens to critical national roles. According to Wazed, key positions such as the National Security Adviser (Khalilur), special envoy (Lutfey), and BIDA head (Ashiq) have been filled by individuals with strong foreign ties, including families, homes, and financial interests abroad.

Advertisement

He claimed these individuals are working for the interests of the US, UK, and Singapore rather than Bangladesh. Wazed warned that by banning the Awami League and refusing to commit to elections, Yunus is dragging the country toward a constitutional void in a calculated attempt to cling to power indefinitely.

"Yunus has appointed foreign citizens into key areas of national security. NSA - Khalilur, Special envoy - Lutfey, BIDA - Ashiq. All of them have homes & families and wealth in their respective foreign. There is no way they can put Bangladesh’s interest first. Khalilur is working for the Americans, Lutfey is securing deals for the UK & Singapore," he stated on Saturday.