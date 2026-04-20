'When I was GM at ICF Chennai...': Vande Bharat architect tears into TCS over Nashik case

Former railway officer Sudhanshu Mani, who led the development of the Vande Bharat Express, has criticised Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) handling of serious allegations at its Nashik BPO unit, calling the company's response "abysmal".

In a blog post, Mani says the reports involved sexual harassment, stalking, exploitation, and molestation over more than three years, along with allegations of religious coercion. He says women were pressured to perform namaz, consume beef against their beliefs, and even consider conversion.

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He also writes that repeated complaints were dismissed by HR manager Nida Khan and others as something "common in MNC culture".

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Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has described the incident as "gravely concerning" and asked COO Aarthi Subramanian to lead an internal inquiry. Mani called it "an understatement of what is expected and clearly insufficient for a Tata group arm that prides itself on ethical leadership and culture."

"This outrage demanded visible and immediate accountability," he writes, adding that responsibility should be fixed at the highest levels, including the head of the Nashik unit.

While saying the allegations of religious coercion must be pursued under the law, Mani stresses that the main issue was the safety, dignity, and equality of women at work.

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"No organisation today can claim credibility if it fails to ensure a harassment-free environment," he states. He added that a workplace where women function under fear was "fundamentally broken".

Mani also recalls how he dealt with sexual harassment complaints while serving as General Manager at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, where he said the Vande Bharat Express was conceived and developed during his tenure.

The former top railway officer describes one case in which an employee, allegedly drunk, entered the hostel room of two female employees and tried to molest one of them. Mani said the case had been buried and the complaint later withdrawn, but he reopened it.

"We decided that he would verify the facts informally but rigorously, and if found true, the employee would be dismissed the same day. "The Government of India empowers such action where enquiry is not feasible, and if this were not such a case, none would be. By evening, the dismissal order was issued," he writes.

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He said that over the next year, there were four such major incidents, all handled in the same way: summary dismissal. In minor cases, he says, the workplace response included removal from duty and public censure.

Mani says the TCS episode should be a wake-up call. "Institutions decline when misconduct is ignored and accountability is delayed," he writes, adding that rebuilding trust requires "swift, transparent action".

