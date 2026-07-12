Where is monsoon? IMD sees no widespread revival over India for the next week

The southwest monsoon is expected to remain subdued over large parts of the country for at least another week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting no significant revival in rainfall activity across most regions. The prolonged dry spell comes after the monsoon made rapid progress across the country, raising concerns for agriculture in rain-dependent areas.

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According to the IMD, subdued rainfall is expected over central, western and peninsular India during the next six to seven days due to the absence of any strong weather system capable of reinvigorating the monsoon.

Dry spell may affect kharif sowing

The lull in monsoon activity could impact kharif sowing in regions dependent on consistent rainfall, especially if the dry conditions persist beyond the coming week. July is a crucial month for crops such as paddy, soybean, cotton and pulses, making rainfall distribution as important as the seasonal total.

The IMD has attributed the weak rainfall phase to prevailing large-scale atmospheric conditions that are not favourable for the formation of low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, which typically drive widespread monsoon rain across central and northwest India.

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Heavy rain to continue in some regions

While much of the country is likely to witness below-normal rainfall, northeastern states, parts of the eastern Indo-Gangetic plains, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh are expected to continue receiving moderate to heavy showers over the next few days.

The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northeast India, Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim through the weekend. Thunderstorms along with by gusty winds are also likely in several eastern and Himalayan states.