Where's the science? Yuvraj Singh's new wellness supplement faces scrutiny from doctors

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh's entry into the health and wellness industry has triggered a controversy, with prominent doctors questioning the scientific basis and safety of his newly launched supplement brand, Protocol32.
The criticism has come from Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc, and Dr C S Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. Both doctors have questioned the evidence behind the product's health claims and cautioned Yuvraj against using his celebrity influence to promote supplements without adequate scientific backing.
The controversy has also reignited a wider debate over the safety of multi-ingredient supplements, the effectiveness of herbal formulations and the growing business of preventive healthcare.
What is Yuvraj Singh's Protocol32?
Announcing the launch, Yuvraj linked his new venture to his personal health journey, recalling how he played the 2011 Cricket World Cup while battling cancer.
"My second innings starts now. In 2011, I played the World Cup with cancer. Nobody knew. Neither did I. Now I take my daily health very seriously. So should entire India," he wrote on X (formally twitter).
Yuvraj argued that most Indians who consume supplements take only one, two or three products, which he suggested may not be enough to support the body's multiple biological functions.
Protocol32, he said, brings together 32 FSSAI-approved supplements in a single daily sachet, designed to work across 13 biological chains in the body.
The product is mixed with water or milk and consumed once a day. Its ingredients include creatine, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin D3, vitamin E, zinc, folic acid, vitamin B12, ashwagandha, bacopa, curcumin, boswellia, CoQ10 and N-acetylcysteine (NAC).
According to the claims, the formulation supports multiple health functions, including energy, brain health, sleep, stress, immunity, digestion, joints, heart and liver health.
Protocol32 is being introduced through an invite-only model, with the first batch limited to a few hundred people, including fitness creators, doctors, dietitians, entrepreneurs and celebrities.
Why is The Liver Doc criticising Protocol32?
The strongest criticism came from Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist and clinician-scientist known for his advocacy of evidence-based medicine.
In a strongly worded post, Philips accused Yuvraj of promoting a product without adequately understanding the science behind its formulation. He argued that celebrities with large followings have a responsibility to promote evidence-based healthcare rather than products making broad health claims.
His principal concern was the combination of multiple herbal ingredients, particularly ashwagandha, bacopa, curcumin and boswellia, which he said have been implicated in cases of liver injury.
Philips also questioned the quantities of several ingredients, alleging that some were present in amounts too small to deliver the benefits demonstrated in clinical studies.
Healthfrauds, I will skip your AI generated slop response and come straight to the points raised on so-called P32 Wellness nonsense founded by celebrity cricketer, Yuvraj Sigh. Wear your helmets and seat belts. This will feel like an educational crash and thrashing, because you cons deserve it. Your statement - “Dr Philips, we will skip the insults and answer the science.” Oh really? You want to skip what was deserving for you health con and want to address the imaginary? Sure, I can play this game. Lets science. Your statement – “Unlike your argument, Protocol32 is NOT for anyone with cancer, we NEVER claimed it. It is for healthy adults, especially vegetarians who run short on B12, DHA and creatine.” So why is your product not just B12, DHA and creatine? But a mumbo jumbo mix of more than 30 other components? The other responses you made are like farts in a wind tunnel, they are just critiques of the paper I posted, which means you have no clue about the papers I did not post on the same topic. This is a shoddy way to do healthcare business. But then let me address few other really wonderfully ignorant and health illiteracy proving statements of yours below. Your statement – “Liver NIH LiverTox rates bacopa and boswellia E, unlikely to cause liver injury. Curcumin and ashwagandha carry a real but very rare risk. Our booklet says so in print, and members get ALT and GGT tested on day 1 and day 90, for subscribers its paid by us. You say 13 of our ingredients carry toxicity risks. Name them, with the dose at which each harm was found, and we will answer each one in public.” This must be your best-worst proof that you all do “science”. You should have taken the insult, taken the L and stopped doing more harm to your product which was already dead to begin with for “whatever wellness”. The herbs cited carry risks, some risks are larger and known, some smaller – category E (as you mentioned) – unlikely to cause liver injury – BECAUSE THOSE WERE THE ONLY ONES REPORTED AND PUBLISHED THERE IN THE USA (see Bacopa series in India and new ones being reported) – this does not confirm that the botanical is safe on its own, or that it is safe when used together with other botanicals! Herb-induced injury is idiosyncratic (meaning no dose or duration is required and liver toxicity can happen in few hours to few days and even after years of use). You do not even know this basic and is calling me out on “name them, with the dose at which each harm was found, and we will answer each one in public” – man you guys are really dumb and you are selling a health product? GET OUT OF HERE. Child, or whoever non-medical is trying to respond to me on science on Twitter, you should have been aware of the fact that multiple botanicals in the same product increases risk of organ toxicity. Take the example of curcumin and green tea. Damage with curcumin + green tea is far worse for the person than either alone (https://t.co/gDGU1XPxcj)... ...and you have more than 8 active herbal/botanical extracts; or 11 if also counting the 2 plant-derived carriers in your product AND is going to be the most dangerous wellness product in the Indian market right now. You have ZERO data to disprove my points. You statement – “Protocol32 is taken every day for years, while most of these trials ran for weeks or months, so we set maintenance amounts, not treatment doses. We do not claim a trial result at a dose the trial did not test. Every one of the 32 ingredients is on the FSSAI permitted list, within its FSSAI limit.” You have ZERO trials ongoing, done or published to showcase the benefits or objectify the actual harm from this product. FSSAI’s limit does not mean it is a safe limit that can be used on people at population scale. FSSAI will give a stamp & seal in any case because it is Yuvraj’s face on the product and only looks at good manufacturing pracitces - their approval is for a clean factory, not what the product can do to people. Dont be so naiive. Do you think the scientific and public community in India are that stupid? You think you can do this and get away with the con? Your statement – “Many brands hide their doses in a proprietary blend. We print every dose, form and specification, and even what the raw material costs us. We did that so any doctor could check our work and question it. We welcome that. A clinical trial of Protocol32 is under way, and we will publish the results, whatever they show. Some of your points are fair. Where we can do better, we will.” So basically, you have no idea about what your product does. Protocol 32 does not have a public Clinical Trials Registry - India (CTRI) registration lookup ID, but your product is already commercially available through paid endorsement and invitation. You want to do better? STOP LYING. There is no clinical trial underway - it had to be a prospective trial and HAS TO BE registered, which right now, seems to be hiding behind the bushes on the internet. Care to show us the proof of registration? You want to really do better? Throw the damn product off your shelves and give that money to help the Government build better roads, provide better facilities in public transports, build bridges that will connect underserved communities to basic healthcare, promote meal programs in school to help children fight protein malnutrition, and help clean our rivers. Idiots.— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) November 2, 2026Advertisement
He further argued that the presence of multiple ingredients does not automatically establish that they will work effectively or safely when combined.
Another concern involved the product's claims of supporting several biological pathways simultaneously. Philips questioned whether these claims were backed by robust human clinical trials.
He also raised concerns about the involvement of cancer surgeon Dr Arpit Bansal, accusing him of promoting alternative medicine approaches that lack adequate scientific support.
Citing research on cancer patients who use alternative medicine, Philips warned against promoting unproven approaches, particularly to people dealing with serious illnesses. These remain Philips' criticisms and have not, by themselves, established that Protocol32 is unsafe or ineffective.
Can taking multiple supplements together be harmful?
The controversy raises an important question: does combining several vitamins, minerals and herbal extracts necessarily improve health?
Dietary supplements can help address specific nutritional deficiencies. However, their benefits depend on the ingredient, dosage, an individual's nutritional requirements and possible interactions with medications.
Correcting a deficiency is different from consuming additional nutrients when the body already has adequate levels.
Certain supplements can also cause adverse effects when taken in excessive quantities or alongside particular medicines.
Research has raised concerns about the risks associated with some supplements. For instance, the Selenium and Vitamin E Cancer Prevention Trial (SELECT) found an increased risk of prostate cancer among men taking vitamin E supplements alone.
However, such findings do not establish that every ingredient in Protocol32 is harmful or that its particular formulation increases cancer risk. Dosage, duration and individual health conditions are important considerations.
The safety of a multi-ingredient formulation must therefore be assessed on the basis of the complete product, rather than assuming that evidence about individual ingredients automatically applies to their combination.
What did Tata Memorial Hospital director say?
Dr C S Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital and Professor and Head of Thoracic Surgery at Tata Memorial Centre, also questioned Yuvraj's decision to promote Protocol32.
Expressing disappointment despite being a fan of the former cricketer, Pramesh said Yuvraj needed to be more careful about how he used his considerable public influence.
"Sorry, Yuvi. Big fan, but you've got it wrong here. You have a major following, and you need to be wise about how you use it," he wrote.
Sorry, Yuvi. Big fan, but you've got it wrong here. You have a major following, and you need to be wise about how you use it. What you are suggesting is not based on evidence. if there is evidence, please share it here. Please don't allow the lure of money to betray your followers.— Pramesh CS (@cspramesh) November 1, 2026Advertisement
Questioning the scientific basis of the product, he challenged Yuvraj to share evidence supporting its claims. "Please don't allow the lure of money to betray your followers," Pramesh added.
His criticism highlighted the responsibility of celebrities endorsing health products, particularly when their personal experiences with serious illnesses can influence consumer trust.
Does FSSAI approval mean a supplement is scientifically proven?
An important distinction in the controversy concerns food safety regulation and clinical evidence.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates health supplements and nutraceuticals through specific regulations governing their ingredients, composition, labelling and safety requirements.
However, regulatory compliance or an FSSAI licence should not be confused with scientific proof that a product delivers all the health benefits claimed in its marketing.
Similarly, clinical studies showing benefits from individual ingredients do not automatically establish the effectiveness of a formulation combining dozens of them.
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