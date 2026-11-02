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Where's the science? Yuvraj Singh's new wellness supplement faces scrutiny from doctors

Where's the science? Yuvraj Singh's new wellness supplement faces scrutiny from doctors

The controversy has also reignited a wider debate over the safety of multi-ingredient supplements, the effectiveness of herbal formulations and the growing business of preventive healthcare. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 11:28 AM IST
Where's the science? Yuvraj Singh's new wellness supplement faces scrutiny from doctorsYuvraj argued that most Indians who consume supplements take only one, two or three products, which he suggested may not be enough to support the body's multiple biological functions. 

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh's entry into the health and wellness industry has triggered a controversy, with prominent doctors questioning the scientific basis and safety of his newly launched supplement brand, Protocol32.

The criticism has come from Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc, and Dr C S Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. Both doctors have questioned the evidence behind the product's health claims and cautioned Yuvraj against using his celebrity influence to promote supplements without adequate scientific backing.

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The controversy has also reignited a wider debate over the safety of multi-ingredient supplements, the effectiveness of herbal formulations and the growing business of preventive healthcare.

What is Yuvraj Singh's Protocol32? 

Announcing the launch, Yuvraj linked his new venture to his personal health journey, recalling how he played the 2011 Cricket World Cup while battling cancer.

"My second innings starts now. In 2011, I played the World Cup with cancer. Nobody knew. Neither did I. Now I take my daily health very seriously. So should entire India," he wrote on X (formally twitter).

Yuvraj argued that most Indians who consume supplements take only one, two or three products, which he suggested may not be enough to support the body's multiple biological functions.

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Protocol32, he said, brings together 32 FSSAI-approved supplements in a single daily sachet, designed to work across 13 biological chains in the body.

The product is mixed with water or milk and consumed once a day. Its ingredients include creatine, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin D3, vitamin E, zinc, folic acid, vitamin B12, ashwagandha, bacopa, curcumin, boswellia, CoQ10 and N-acetylcysteine (NAC).

According to the claims, the formulation supports multiple health functions, including energy, brain health, sleep, stress, immunity, digestion, joints, heart and liver health.

Protocol32 is being introduced through an invite-only model, with the first batch limited to a few hundred people, including fitness creators, doctors, dietitians, entrepreneurs and celebrities.

Why is The Liver Doc criticising Protocol32? 

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The strongest criticism came from Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist and clinician-scientist known for his advocacy of evidence-based medicine.

In a strongly worded post, Philips accused Yuvraj of promoting a product without adequately understanding the science behind its formulation. He argued that celebrities with large followings have a responsibility to promote evidence-based healthcare rather than products making broad health claims.

His principal concern was the combination of multiple herbal ingredients, particularly ashwagandha, bacopa, curcumin and boswellia, which he said have been implicated in cases of liver injury.

Philips also questioned the quantities of several ingredients, alleging that some were present in amounts too small to deliver the benefits demonstrated in clinical studies.

He further argued that the presence of multiple ingredients does not automatically establish that they will work effectively or safely when combined.

Another concern involved the product's claims of supporting several biological pathways simultaneously. Philips questioned whether these claims were backed by robust human clinical trials.

He also raised concerns about the involvement of cancer surgeon Dr Arpit Bansal, accusing him of promoting alternative medicine approaches that lack adequate scientific support.

Citing research on cancer patients who use alternative medicine, Philips warned against promoting unproven approaches, particularly to people dealing with serious illnesses. These remain Philips' criticisms and have not, by themselves, established that Protocol32 is unsafe or ineffective.

Can taking multiple supplements together be harmful? 

The controversy raises an important question: does combining several vitamins, minerals and herbal extracts necessarily improve health?

Dietary supplements can help address specific nutritional deficiencies. However, their benefits depend on the ingredient, dosage, an individual's nutritional requirements and possible interactions with medications.

Correcting a deficiency is different from consuming additional nutrients when the body already has adequate levels.

Certain supplements can also cause adverse effects when taken in excessive quantities or alongside particular medicines.

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Research has raised concerns about the risks associated with some supplements. For instance, the Selenium and Vitamin E Cancer Prevention Trial (SELECT) found an increased risk of prostate cancer among men taking vitamin E supplements alone.

However, such findings do not establish that every ingredient in Protocol32 is harmful or that its particular formulation increases cancer risk. Dosage, duration and individual health conditions are important considerations.

The safety of a multi-ingredient formulation must therefore be assessed on the basis of the complete product, rather than assuming that evidence about individual ingredients automatically applies to their combination.

What did Tata Memorial Hospital director say? 

Dr C S Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital and Professor and Head of Thoracic Surgery at Tata Memorial Centre, also questioned Yuvraj's decision to promote Protocol32.

Expressing disappointment despite being a fan of the former cricketer, Pramesh said Yuvraj needed to be more careful about how he used his considerable public influence.

"Sorry, Yuvi. Big fan, but you've got it wrong here. You have a major following, and you need to be wise about how you use it," he wrote.

Questioning the scientific basis of the product, he challenged Yuvraj to share evidence supporting its claims. "Please don't allow the lure of money to betray your followers," Pramesh added.

His criticism highlighted the responsibility of celebrities endorsing health products, particularly when their personal experiences with serious illnesses can influence consumer trust.

Does FSSAI approval mean a supplement is scientifically proven? 

An important distinction in the controversy concerns food safety regulation and clinical evidence.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates health supplements and nutraceuticals through specific regulations governing their ingredients, composition, labelling and safety requirements.

However, regulatory compliance or an FSSAI licence should not be confused with scientific proof that a product delivers all the health benefits claimed in its marketing.

Similarly, clinical studies showing benefits from individual ingredients do not automatically establish the effectiveness of a formulation combining dozens of them.

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Published on: Nov 2, 2026 11:28 AM IST
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