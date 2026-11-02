Healthfrauds, I will skip your AI generated slop response and come straight to the points raised on so-called P32 Wellness nonsense founded by celebrity cricketer, Yuvraj Sigh. Wear your helmets and seat belts. This will feel like an educational crash and thrashing, because you cons deserve it. Your statement - “Dr Philips, we will skip the insults and answer the science.” Oh really? You want to skip what was deserving for you health con and want to address the imaginary? Sure, I can play this game. Lets science. Your statement – “Unlike your argument, Protocol32 is NOT for anyone with cancer, we NEVER claimed it. It is for healthy adults, especially vegetarians who run short on B12, DHA and creatine.” So why is your product not just B12, DHA and creatine? But a mumbo jumbo mix of more than 30 other components? The other responses you made are like farts in a wind tunnel, they are just critiques of the paper I posted, which means you have no clue about the papers I did not post on the same topic. This is a shoddy way to do healthcare business. But then let me address few other really wonderfully ignorant and health illiteracy proving statements of yours below. Your statement – “Liver NIH LiverTox rates bacopa and boswellia E, unlikely to cause liver injury. Curcumin and ashwagandha carry a real but very rare risk. Our booklet says so in print, and members get ALT and GGT tested on day 1 and day 90, for subscribers its paid by us. You say 13 of our ingredients carry toxicity risks. Name them, with the dose at which each harm was found, and we will answer each one in public.” This must be your best-worst proof that you all do “science”. You should have taken the insult, taken the L and stopped doing more harm to your product which was already dead to begin with for “whatever wellness”. The herbs cited carry risks, some risks are larger and known, some smaller – category E (as you mentioned) – unlikely to cause liver injury – BECAUSE THOSE WERE THE ONLY ONES REPORTED AND PUBLISHED THERE IN THE USA (see Bacopa series in India and new ones being reported) – this does not confirm that the botanical is safe on its own, or that it is safe when used together with other botanicals! Herb-induced injury is idiosyncratic (meaning no dose or duration is required and liver toxicity can happen in few hours to few days and even after years of use). You do not even know this basic and is calling me out on “name them, with the dose at which each harm was found, and we will answer each one in public” – man you guys are really dumb and you are selling a health product? GET OUT OF HERE. Child, or whoever non-medical is trying to respond to me on science on Twitter, you should have been aware of the fact that multiple botanicals in the same product increases risk of organ toxicity. Take the example of curcumin and green tea. Damage with curcumin + green tea is far worse for the person than either alone (https://t.co/gDGU1XPxcj)... ...and you have more than 8 active herbal/botanical extracts; or 11 if also counting the 2 plant-derived carriers in your product AND is going to be the most dangerous wellness product in the Indian market right now. You have ZERO data to disprove my points. You statement – “Protocol32 is taken every day for years, while most of these trials ran for weeks or months, so we set maintenance amounts, not treatment doses. We do not claim a trial result at a dose the trial did not test. Every one of the 32 ingredients is on the FSSAI permitted list, within its FSSAI limit.” You have ZERO trials ongoing, done or published to showcase the benefits or objectify the actual harm from this product. FSSAI’s limit does not mean it is a safe limit that can be used on people at population scale. FSSAI will give a stamp & seal in any case because it is Yuvraj’s face on the product and only looks at good manufacturing pracitces - their approval is for a clean factory, not what the product can do to people. Dont be so naiive. Do you think the scientific and public community in India are that stupid? You think you can do this and get away with the con? Your statement – “Many brands hide their doses in a proprietary blend. We print every dose, form and specification, and even what the raw material costs us. We did that so any doctor could check our work and question it. We welcome that. A clinical trial of Protocol32 is under way, and we will publish the results, whatever they show. Some of your points are fair. Where we can do better, we will.” So basically, you have no idea about what your product does. Protocol 32 does not have a public Clinical Trials Registry - India (CTRI) registration lookup ID, but your product is already commercially available through paid endorsement and invitation. You want to do better? STOP LYING. There is no clinical trial underway - it had to be a prospective trial and HAS TO BE registered, which right now, seems to be hiding behind the bushes on the internet. Care to show us the proof of registration? You want to really do better? Throw the damn product off your shelves and give that money to help the Government build better roads, provide better facilities in public transports, build bridges that will connect underserved communities to basic healthcare, promote meal programs in school to help children fight protein malnutrition, and help clean our rivers. Idiots.

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