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'Which medicine did he take?' Purnia MP Pappu Yadav's striking look fuels Ozempic rumours. Watch

'Which medicine did he take?' Purnia MP Pappu Yadav's striking look fuels Ozempic rumours. Watch

The Purnia MP, recognised for his towering build and commanding frame, appeared significantly leaner, prompting viewers to question if it was even the same person. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 6, 2026 9:05 AM IST
'Which medicine did he take?' Purnia MP Pappu Yadav's striking look fuels Ozempic rumours. WatchMultiple users highlighted his refreshed look, with several asking whether he had used weight-management treatments.

A routine press briefing turned into an internet-wide guessing game when Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, stepped before news cameras looking strikingly different from his long-standing public image.

Speaking to reporters in Patna regarding a case involving CJP activist Nishu Azad, Yadav issued a stern political declaration: "Now, as long as Rahul Gandhi is not sitting at the police station for a protest, the daughter will never get justice. Today, we had to sit at the police station for three hours..."

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Yet, as the press clip circulated across social platforms, the political substance quickly took a back seat to the lawmaker's visible physical shift. The Purnia MP, recognised for his towering build and commanding frame, appeared significantly leaner, prompting viewers to question if it was even the same person.

The viral video triggered a wave of speculation online. Multiple users highlighted his refreshed look, with several asking whether he had used weight-management treatments like Ozempic to achieve the swift result.

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"Is Pappu Yadav on Ozempic for weight loss? I honestly couldn't recognize him at first. Where did the rest of Pappu Yadav go?" wrote one user sharing the press footage. Another added in Hindi, "Pappu Yadav doesn't seem recognizable at all. He's lost quite a bit of weight. Is it the effect of Ozempic or something else..? But the new look is good."

Others chimed in asking, "Which medicine did he take? OZEMPIC ???" while some speculated about a strict fitness regimen. Neither the MP nor his official media team has issued a statement confirming whether the change stems from a clinical program, lifestyle shift, or health recovery.

Whatever the method, the dramatic transformation continues to dominate online trends, giving the veteran leader a rejuvenated look that many say knocks decades off his appearance.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 6, 2026 9:05 AM IST
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