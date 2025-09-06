'Who damn cares?': FM Nirmala Sitharaman slams Peter Navarro’s Brahmin remark, doubles down on Russian oil stance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed Trump adviser Peter Navarro’s caste-laced “Brahmins profiteering” remark, calling it a colonial-style attack—and tore into those defending it as “friends of imperialists.”

She also made it clear that India will continue to buy Russian oil “undoubtedly,” despite rising US criticism and tariffs.

“What hurts me more is when those very expressions are justified in India,” Sitharaman told news channels on Friday, referring to growing political attempts to explain away Navarro’s remark by invoking the American term “Boston Brahmins.”

“This is the divide-and-rule principle of British imperialists—and friends of imperialists are telling us we don’t know what this means,” she said. Speaking to CNBC TV18, she added, “Who damn cares? I want Indians to think for ourselves.”

Navarro triggered controversy after telling Fox News: “You have got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people, and we want that to stop.”

He doubled down in other interviews, calling India “a laundromat for the Kremlin” for processing discounted Russian crude and exporting refined fuel. The backlash intensified after Trump himself posted on Truth Social that the U.S. has “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China.”

Sitharaman flatly rejected the caste-loaded narrative and the apologetic tone adopted by some Indian voices. “I don’t want such explanations. This colonial justification of language used against Indians… It is also about being atmanirbhar, which includes self-respect,” she said.

She also made India’s energy policy clear in the face of escalating U.S. pressure, which includes a 50% tariff on Indian goods and additional penalties for Russian oil imports.

“We will undoubtedly be buying Russian oil,” the finance minister said. “Whether it is Russian oil or anything else, we will take a call based on what suits our needs—rates, logistics, or otherwise.”