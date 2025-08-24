Who is Anish Dayal Singh? Ex-CRPF chief named Deputy National Security Advisor

Former CRPF and ITBP chief Anish Dayal Singh has been appointed deputy National Security Advisor (NSA), tasked with overseeing internal security matters, official sources confirmed. A 1988-batch IPS officer from the Manipur cadre, Singh retired in December 2024.

With nearly three decades in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and leadership roles in ITBP and CRPF, Singh brings deep operational expertise to his new role as deputy NSA. His mandate includes key internal security areas such as Jammu and Kashmir, Naxal-affected zones, and insurgency in the Northeast.

He joins a team that includes former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna as Additional NSA, and two other deputy NSAs — retired IPS officer TV Ravichandran and ex-IFS officer Pawan Kapoor.

During his time as CRPF chief, Singh spearheaded critical counter-Naxal operations, established over 30 forward operating bases, and deployed four new battalions in Left-Wing Extremism-hit regions. He also oversaw the CRPF’s extensive security role during the 2024 general elections and the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

One of his major internal initiatives was the restructuring of 130 CRPF battalions — the first in eight years — cutting average unit distance from parent centres from 1,200 km to 500 km. This aimed to boost operational efficiency and enhance family time for personnel.

Singh also introduced “samvaad” sessions with company commanders, enabling direct feedback from the field—a move widely praised within the force.

In his new role, Singh is expected to shape India’s internal security strategy, particularly in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism, while strengthening coordination with IB and R\&AW.

His appointment follows the Union government’s nod for granting honorary ranks to retiring personnel of the central armed forces — a policy Singh had advocated. The Ministry of Home Affairs approved the move earlier this year to address stagnation in promotions, with some constables waiting up to 20 years for a career progression.