Who is Ashim Ghosh? Bengal BJP's quiet strategist turns Haryana governor at 81

Once a key strategist during the formative years of the BJP in West Bengal, 81-year-old Ashim Ghosh has returned to the national spotlight as the new Governor of Haryana. His appointment, announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, surprised many within the party, despite quiet speculation in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Ghosh, a political scientist by training and a former college professor in Kolkata, was known for his intellectual grounding and quiet presence in a party that valued discipline, ideology, and structured growth. While his direct political involvement receded two decades ago, Ghosh remained a respected figure within the BJP, especially among those who remembered the party’s early struggles in Bengal.

Ghosh joined the BJP in 1991 under the mentorship of senior leader Prabhakar Tiwari. That same year, he contested the Kasipur Assembly seat, though unsuccessfully. But his command over ideological issues and his academic fluency quickly elevated him through the party ranks. By 1996, he was state secretary; in 1998, vice-president.

His elevation to the state presidency in 1999 came after Union Minister Tapan Sikdar vacated the post to comply with the BJP's "one person, one post" rule. Ghosh first assumed the role through appointment and was later elected to it. That 2000 internal election, where he narrowly defeated veteran Sukumar Bandyopadhyay by just 34 votes, was a key moment in Bengal BJP politics. Backed by Sikdar and enjoying RSS support, Ghosh used the mandate to reorganise the state unit and strengthen its internal cohesion.

Advertisement

His tenure as president from 1999 to 2002 was a phase of structural consolidation. While the BJP didn't break through electorally in Bengal at the time, Ghosh laid the groundwork for a disciplined cadre base and intellectual engagement with the national party line. His influence waned after the appointment of Tathagata Roy as his successor, and Ghosh gradually stepped away from active politics.

In the years that followed, Ghosh withdrew into academic life in Howrah. Though briefly involved in a national-level party committee, he remained distant from power circles. It was only during Rahul Sinha’s second stint as state BJP president that Ghosh began reappearing at party events.

His visibility increased recently, especially around the appointment of Samik Bhattacharya as the new Bengal BJP chief. Many noticed Ghosh’s renewed proximity to the central leadership—culminating now in his appointment as Haryana’s governor.

Advertisement

Ghosh becomes the fourth person from West Bengal to be appointed a governor in another state, following Siddhartha Shankar Ray (Punjab), Vishnukant Shastri (Uttar Pradesh), and Tathagata Roy (Tripura and Meghalaya). Like them, Ghosh carries a legacy deeply rooted in Bengal’s political and academic culture.

“He is not flamboyant, but he is a man of depth and integrity. His elevation sends out a message that the party hasn’t forgotten those who worked when there was nothing to gain,” a senior BJP leader from Bengal said on condition of anonymity.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, posted on X: “A distinguished Academic and veteran Nationalist Leader; Prof Ghosh’s dedication to public service and his unwavering commitment to the ideals of nationalism have always been an inspiration.”

“His remarkable journey, from strengthening the grassroots presence of Nationalist Politics in West Bengal to now taking on this prestigious role, is a testament to his leadership and vision. I am confident that his intellectual rigor and administrative acumen will greatly benefit the people of Haryana,” Adhikari added.

(With inputs from PTI)

