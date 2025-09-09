Who is Balen Shah, the man Gen Z wants as Nepal's next Prime Minister?

As Nepal reels from its bloodiest youth-led protests in recent years, a new name has begun to dominate conversations about the country's political future: Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen.

With Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli forced to resign after 19 people were killed and more than 300 injured in violent clashes over a controversial social media ban and allegations of corruption, the 33-year-old Kathmandu mayor has emerged as a potential successor.

Balen backed the protests from the start. "My full sympathy is with the youth," he wrote in a Facebook post, calling the movement a spontaneous expression of Gen-Z frustration. "The rally is clearly a spontaneous movement of Gen-G, for whom even I may seem old," he said. "I want to understand their aspirations, objectives and thinking. Political parties, leaders, activists, lawmakers, and campaigners should not be oversmart to use this rally for their own interests."

From rapper to reformer

A civil engineer by training and a rapper by passion, he stormed Nepal's political scene in 2022 when he contested - and won - the mayoral election in Kathmandu as an independent. He defeated powerful party-backed candidates, becoming the city's 15th mayor and the first independent to ever hold the post.

Since then, he has built a reputation for zero tolerance on corruption. His initiatives have ranged from cleaning up Kathmandu's streets and improving public schools to cracking down on tax-evading private institutions. These efforts, though sometimes confrontational, have made him popular among citizens disillusioned with Nepal’s entrenched political elite.

International recognition

Balen’s appeal is not limited to Nepal. Time magazine listed him among the Top 100 Emerging Leaders, while The New York Times praised his grassroots style and transparency. Both endorsements amplified his image as a leader who speaks for ordinary people rather than entrenched party dynasties.

Born on April 27, 1990, in Kathmandu, Shah initially made his name in the capital's underground hip-hop scene before transitioning into politics. His mix of youthful charisma, anti-establishment rhetoric, and concrete policy actions have made him a natural rallying point for young Nepalis seeking an alternative to leaders they consider corrupt and out of touch.

Balen's wealth

According to reports, Balen Shah's total net worth is estimated to be around 5 to 6 crore Nepali rupees. His monthly income is said to be over Rs 3 lakh. The largest share comes from his engineering profession. He is the Managing Director of Balen Consulting & Construction Pvt. Ltd. In addition, he has also worked as Deputy General Manager and in other engineering roles at Padma Group of Companies. He earns a steady income from construction and consultancy services.

Nepal's crisis

Demonstrations, which started as opposition to a ban on 26 social media platforms, spiraled into a broader anti-corruption revolt. Protesters stormed Parliament, torched party offices, and vandalised the homes of top leaders—including Oli himself and President Ram Chandra Paudel.

Oli, accused of authorising the use of lethal force, eventually stepped down "to facilitate a solution to the problem and to help resolve it politically," his aide confirmed.

