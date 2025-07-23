‘Who is Donald Trump to get a ceasefire done’: Rahul Gandhi says mediation is not the US Prez’s job

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi questioned US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediating between India and Pakistan to negotiate a ceasefire, as well as criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the matter. Gandhi said Trump made the same claim 25 times, yet PM Modi remained silent.

“Trump has said 25 times that he got the ceasefire done. Who is Trump to get a ceasefire done? It’s not his job. But the Prime Minister has not given a reply even once. That is the truth, and he cannot hide from it,” he told reporters at the Parliament.

“On one hand you say Operation Sindoor is ongoing, and on the other, you say victory has been achieved. Either it’s ongoing, or it’s over. Trump is saying he halted Sindoor. So, kuch toh daal mein kala hai na (something is definitely fishy),” said Gandhi.

Gandhi also criticised India’s foreign policy after Operation Sindoor, saying no country supported India diplomatically. He accused the government of isolating India globally and said, "They have destroyed our foreign policy. No one supported us." He also suggested that Modi was avoiding Parliament due to former Trump’s claim about the ceasefire.

He said, "How can the Prime Minister give a statement? What will he say - that Trump got the ceasefire done? He can’t say that. But that’s the truth, and the whole world knows it."

The Congress party supported Gandhi’s views, with senior leader Jairam Ramesh accusing Modi of ignoring important issues. Ramesh said that as “Trump hits the silver jubilee mark with his ceasefire claim”, the Prime Minister remained totally quiet, only finding time to travel abroad and destabilise democratic institutions at home.

Trump, speaking at a New York event, repeated his claim that he prevented a major war between India and Pakistan. He said, "I stopped it. Five planes were shot down. It was going to be a big problem. I’m the one who called them and said: Stop."

India has maintained that the ceasefire was agreed after direct military communication between the Directors General of Military Operations of both countries, initiated by Pakistan. During a call with Trump last month, Prime Minister Modi stated that India "does not and will never accept mediation."

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India’s military response to a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. The operation included drone and missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The two countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after several days of cross-border tension.