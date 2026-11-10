Who is Hafeez Contractor, the architect designing NSE’s new headquarters?

From ₹30 to national recognition

Born on June 19, 1950, in Mumbai, Hafeez Sorab Contractor began his career in 1968 and has often recalled earning just ₹30 a month while working long hours. “I started earning ₹30 per month and I felt like a King,” he said in an earlier interview with Havells India.

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He studied at Mumbai’s Academy of Architecture between 1969 and 1976, then earned a master’s degree from Columbia University in New York in 1977. He founded Architect Hafeez Contractor (AHC) in Mumbai in 1982, building it into a major practice with more than 600 professionals.

Landmark projects

The contractor's portfolio spans luxury housing, commercial districts, institutional campuses and public infrastructure. Among his best-known works are Gurugram’s DLF Camellias, Dubai’s 23 Marina, Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, Hiranandani Gardens in Powai and DLF Cyber City in Gurugram.

He also designed Mumbai’s Imperial Towers, Kolkata’s The 42 and Dubai’s 23 Marina—projects that have been associated with India’s tallest buildings. His other work includes the Infosys Mysuru campus and Mumbai airport terminals.

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Padma Bhushan honour

In 2016, Contractor received the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours, for his contribution to architecture. The recognition came as his firm’s work became closely associated with India’s rapid urban expansion, particularly high-rise residential and mixed-use development.

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NSE’s new headquarters

NSE said the proposed headquarters will come up on plots C-81 and C-82 in Block G of the Bandra Kurla Complex, covering about 10,995 square metres. The design features an angular upper mass above a glass-fronted base, landscaped outdoor areas, separate public and staff drop-offs, a public atrium and an experience centre.

The plans also include a listing hall with a large display screen, workspaces, a market-surveillance room, recreational areas and dining spaces. NSE described the building as “a symbol of innovation, ambition and India’s growing stature in global financial markets.”