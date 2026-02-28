Who is Nikesh Arora? The Indian-American billionaire hosting a grand Jodhpur wedding for daughter Ayesha, Jack Hughes

Palo Alto chairman and CEO Nikesh Arora is making headlines as he hosts an elaborate wedding his daughter, Ayesha Arora, in Jodhpur. The wedding, being held at the historic Umaid Bhawan Palace, has attracted widespread attention for its scale and guest list. The wedding has become a trending topic on social media, with netizens and news platforms alike sharing glimpses of the extravagant gatherings.

Who is Nikesh Arora?

Nikesh Arora is an Indian-American technology executive and one of the most prominent global business leaders of Indian origin. Currently serving as the Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, a leading cybersecurity firm headquartered in California, Arora has built a reputation as a high-impact corporate strategist.

Born in Ghaziabad in 1968, he graduated in electrical engineering from IIT (BHU) Varanasi before moving to the United States for higher studies. His career trajectory spans some of the world's biggest technology companies. He held senior leadership roles at Google, where he oversaw global sales operations during a key growth phase, and later joined SoftBank as President and COO, managing major technology investments worldwide.

In 2018, Arora took over at Palo Alto Networks, where he spearheaded acquisitions and expansion strategies that significantly strengthened the company's global cybersecurity footprint. Under his leadership, the firm broadened its product offerings and consolidated its position in the fast-growing cloud security space. His compensation packages over the years have drawn international attention, and financial publications estimate his net worth to be well above $1 billion, placing him among Silicon Valley's billionaire executives.

Ayesha Arora's big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur

The palace, one of Rajasthan's most iconic heritage venues, has previously hosted high-profile global events, adding to the grandeur associated with the celebration.

Ayesha Arora, who has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, is set to marry Jack Hughes. While details about Hughes remain limited in public reporting, the wedding itself has become a major talking point across media platforms due to the stature of the Arora family and the international guests expected to attend.

Adding even more spotlight to the event, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his wife Allison Lutnick were spotted in Jodhpur ahead of the wedding, underlining the high-profile nature of the guest list.