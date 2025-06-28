Who is Parag Jain? Operation Sindoor’s intel head appointed as new R&AW chief; to take charge on July 1

In a significant move for India’s intelligence establishment, the Narendra Modi government on Saturday appointed Parag Jain, a seasoned 1989-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, as the new Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). His appointment comes at a critical juncture for India’s security landscape, as he steps in for Ravi Sinha, whose tenure concludes on June 30.

Parag Jain, who is currently leading the Aviation Research Centre, has been deeply involved in some of India’s high-profile intelligence operations. His unit “played a vital role during Operation Sindoor, by collecting intelligence about Pakistani armed forces and terror camp locations.”

Who is Parag Jain?

Jain’s career spans significant operational experience, particularly during Punjab’s turbulent years of militancy, where he served in Bhatinda, Mansa, Hoshiarpur, and held key posts as SSP Chandigarh and DIG Ludhiana.

He also held sensitive assignments in India’s external intelligence network, including stints in Jammu and Kashmir during pivotal events such as the abrogation of Article 370 and Operation Balakote. An official familiar with his record described him as “an unassuming officer,” noting that Jain has represented India abroad in postings in Canada and Sri Lanka.

Jain takes charge at a time when R&AW faces significant challenges. India’s external intelligence agency has been criticised for shortcomings, particularly during crises in the Maldives and Bangladesh over the past two years.

Jain’s extensive on-ground experience in Jammu and Kashmir, a region often regarded as one of India’s toughest security landscapes, is seen as a significant asset as the country faces an increasingly unpredictable global security environment.

Senior officials describe Jain as methodical and discreet, traits that have defined a career spanning several critical roles. He was promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) in Punjab on January 1, 2021, although he was on central deputation at the time and thus received only notional benefits.

He has also been empanelled for posts equivalent to a central DGP, reinforcing his suitability for leadership in the national intelligence apparatus.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment on June 28, bringing an end to speculation over who would succeed Ravi Sinha, whose tenure as R&AW chief was regarded as relatively low-profile.