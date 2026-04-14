Who is Samrat Chaudhary? BJP leader likely to replace Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM

BJP's Samrat Chaudhary has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Nitish Kumar as Bihar's chief minister, as the ruling alliance prepares for a leadership transition in the state.

The BJP leaders said the party's legislature leader - and effectively its chief ministerial pick - will be elected in Patna in the presence of Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, appointed as the central observer.

Advertisement

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving chief minister, is expected to resign today after a cabinet meeting.

Who is the BJP's Samrat Chaudhary?

A rising OBC face

Chaudhary, currently deputy chief minister and holding the Home portfolio, is seen as a key OBC leader for the BJP in Bihar, where the party is seeking to expand beyond its traditional upper-caste base.

His rise within the party has been rapid since he joined the BJP nearly seven years ago.

He was elected leader of the BJP legislature party earlier this year and became deputy chief minister in the NDA government led by Kumar.

From RJD to JDU to BJP

Chaudhary's political career spans multiple parties. He began his career in the Rashtriya Janata Dal government led by Rabri Devi and remained with the party after it lost power in 2005.

Advertisement

In 2014, he joined a rebel faction and became part of the JD(U) government under Jitan Ram Manjhi after Kumar stepped down. He later left the JD(U) and joined the BJP in 2017, where he rose quickly through the ranks.

Rise within the BJP

After joining the BJP, Chaudhary was made a state vice-president and later inducted into the legislative council. He went on to become a minister in Kumar’s government after the NDA's victory in the 2020 assembly elections.

In March last year, he was appointed the BJP's Bihar unit president, succeeding Sanjay Jaiswal. His elevation drew a sharp reaction from Rabri Devi, who remarked, "baniya se dil bhar gaya to Mahto ko bana diya".

Known as a vocal critic of Nitish Kumar, Chaudhary had adopted a symbolic stance after the JD(U) broke ties with the BJP, wearing a turban and vowing to remove it only after his party returns to power.

Advertisement

However, his candidature is not without criticism. Some within the party point to his past association with rivals such as the RJD and JD(U), and note that he is not a long-time member of the Sangh Parivar.

Despite this, Chaudhary is widely seen as a strong contender, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah having earlier indicated he would be made "a big man".

The BJP is expected to elect its legislature party leader shortly, a decision that will determine whether Chaudhary takes over the top post in Bihar.