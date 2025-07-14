Who is San Rechal Gandhi, former Miss Puducherry who died by suicide at 26?

San Rechal Gandhi, a 26-year-old model and former Miss Puducherry known for her outspoken stance against colourism in the fashion industry, died by suicide at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on Saturday. She had reportedly consumed sleeping pills on July 5 and succumbed after a week of treatment, police sources told India Today.

Rechal, who lost her mother at a young age, was raised by her father, Gandhi, who supported her ambition to pursue a modelling career. She was vocal about discriminatory beauty standards in the industry, especially around skin colour. Her journey was marked by titles that broke conventional barriers — including Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu in 2019, followed by Miss Puducherry in 2021.

She had also represented India in international modelling competitions in London, Germany, and France, building a career around the message of inclusivity and diversity. Apart from fashion, Rechal also engaged in advocacy for women’s safety.

Police officials confirmed that Rechal had been battling depression. On July 5, she allegedly overdosed on sleeping pills and was initially taken by her father to the Puducherry Government Hospital. She was then moved to a private hospital and later shifted to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), where she died on July 13.

"She was recently married and appeared to be under mental distress,” said an officer involved in the case. The Urulaiyanpettai Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading up to her death.

San Rechal Gandhi's death has left many in the modelling and advocacy circles shocked, as she had become a symbol of defiance against long-held beauty prejudices.