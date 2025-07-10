‘Who needs Disneyland?’: Rain cripples ‘millennium city’; residents lament condition of civic infra

A spell of rain turned Gurugram streets into canals, crippling the ‘millennium city’. Videos on social media showed the pathetic conditions of Gurugram roads, inundated to the knees. Who needs Disneyland when streets turn into water rides, asked a social media user, while another lamented the condition of civic infrastructure.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meanwhile, the District Administration Gurugram has asked all corporate offices and private institutions to allow Work From Home on July 10 to prevent traffic congestion. Schools and colleges have also been asked to conduct online classes.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, bridging the temperatures down, and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert. Multiple parts of Gurugram were flooded, leading to traffic snarls and breakdown of vehicles. Many people shared on social media that they were stuck on the roads for hours.

“Just a few hours of rains and people had to abandon cars, sleep at friends' places and miss work, home, meetings, flights etc. Except for some posh areas in Gurgaon, the traffic and infrastructure is a mess,” said a user, while another stated: “Height of nuisance in India. The 30 mins of rain and this is the level of water logging as if drains don't exist at all.”

Advertisement

“This is Gurgaon. But this could be any major city of India. Brief spells of intense rain and the city falls apart. The one place we need revolutionary reforms is: Municipal Governance. And need it now,” said yet another user.

Who needs Disneyland when Gurugram’s streets turn into water rides every rainy season?



pic.twitter.com/8xOb2DPCT5 — DealzTrendz (@dealztrendz) July 10, 2025

Well done Gurgaon! Yet another rainy season, and you never fail. Thanks @MunCorpGurugram @BJP4India! pic.twitter.com/KSMr5cear7 — Rishabh Bhatnagar (@Rish_Bhat) July 9, 2025

#Gurgaon #gurgaonrain



Left office at 10pm got stuck in the famous Shubhash chowk till 12am which is just 5 min walk away.



Decided to walk back to the office and completely safe now!



Reason:



Couple of hours of rain resulting into floods and Best Drainage system in India! pic.twitter.com/grL09jDumE — Darshan Patil (@patdarsh09) July 9, 2025

PM—BJP

CM—BJP

MPs—BJP

MLAs—BJP

Mayor—BJP

Councillors—BJP



Vehicles are floating on roads in Gurgaon. pic.twitter.com/3PVBH4YTn5 — Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) July 9, 2025

It took only a few hours of rain to turn Delhi-Gurgaon into Venice



BJP is a curse for India. Who all agree?#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/aaZhVn2kMZ — Rohini Anand (@mrs_roh08) July 9, 2025

Never thought I will ever experience this irl but here we go; Gurgaon in season’s first heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/weWPpIonPY — natural disaster (@annoynonya) July 9, 2025

That’s a hard working taxpayer walking back from work in knee deep water in Millennial city Gurgaon, the city that provides billions worth of tax to state and country.

Just a few hours of rains and people had to abandon cars, sleep at friends places and miss work, home,… pic.twitter.com/PuD4EDJqsA — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) July 10, 2025

Height of nuisance in India. The 30 mins of rain and this is the level of water logging as if drains don't exist at all. I was in Guanzhou, China 2 months back and even hours of rain there was not a single drop of water on streets@MunCorpGurugram @NayabSainiBJP @cmohry #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/XnRc5glJBD — Chirag Mahawar (@mahawarchirag) July 9, 2025

This is sheetla Mata road and was best Venice channel of #Gurugram #Gurgaon last night.

The road has had most revamp plans and hundreds of crores have been spent on it. Interestingly while swanky street lamps have been Installed drainage failed to find a place on priority list.… pic.twitter.com/GEfu2SGgZk — Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) July 10, 2025

This is Gurgaon. But this could be any major city of India. Brief spells of intense rain and the city falls apart.

The one place we need revolutionary reforms is: Municipal Governance. And need it now. pic.twitter.com/agPKc6yS0H — Vishal Bhargava (@VishalBhargava5) July 9, 2025

The Gurugram Municipal Corporation deployed teams on the ground as complaints poured in. “Required machinery is operational to ensure discharge of storm water. Drains are running at full capacity due to high rainfall,” it said.

Advertisement

The Wednesday rains brought the maximum temperature to 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average, while the minimum temperature was at 26.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notch below the normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Thursday as well, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall across the capital. The department has also warned of cloudy skies and gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph. Occasional lightning is expected during this period. Wind speeds could reach up to 50 kmph during heavier spells of rain.