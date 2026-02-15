Who was Saketh Sreenivasaiah? IIT Madras graduate and UC Berkeley master's student found dead in California

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian student pursuing his master’s degree at the University of California, Berkeley, has been found dead in California nearly a week after he was reported missing.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco confirmed the development in a post on X, stating that police had located his body. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time,” the Consulate said, adding that it is coordinating with authorities to ensure the early repatriation of his mortal remains to India.

Authorities have not yet publicly detailed the circumstances surrounding his death.

From IIT Madras to Berkeley

Originally from Karnataka, Saketh had built a strong academic and research profile at a young age. Before moving to the United States, he completed his Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Chemical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras from October 2021 to June 2025.

At IIT Madras, he was closely associated with the Polymer Engineering and Colloid Science Lab for nearly two years. He served as a Young Research Fellow from September 2023 to August 2024 and later as an Undergraduate Researcher from September 2024 to May 2025.

He also gained corporate research experience as a Young Research Fellow at Unilever between September 2023 and June 2024. In addition, he interned as a Research and Development Intern at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in Hyderabad from May to July 2024.

On his LinkedIn profile, Saketh described himself as “a Masters student in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering department at UC Berkeley, with an undergraduate degree from IIT Madras,” adding that he was passionate about “deep-tech innovations in soft and active materials, semiconductors, and advanced materials.”

At UC Berkeley, he was enrolled in a Master of Science (MS) programme under the Product Development Programme (PDP), scheduled from August 2025 to May 2026.

A campus leader

Beyond the laboratory and classroom, Saketh was actively involved in student initiatives at IIT Madras. Through E-Cell IIT Madras, he held multiple leadership roles over two years, including Head of Growth & Strategic Initiatives (June 2023 – March 2024), Executive in Development & Associations (May 2022 – May 2023), and Associative Executive (February 2022 – April 2022).

He also served as a Legislator in the Department of Chemical Engineering from April 2024 to May 2025, reflecting his participation in student governance and campus affairs.

The search

According to news agency PTI, Saketh was last seen approximately a kilometre away from the UC Berkeley campus. His disappearance triggered a citywide search focused on Lake Anza and the surrounding Berkeley Hills area.

During the search, a backpack containing his passport and laptop was reportedly found near a residence close to Tilden Regional Park.