Who wrote the 'Ramayana'? Exploring the different versions of the ancient epic

This tradition is finding a new expression through filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana. Backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, the film brings together large-scale filmmaking, visual effects and modern cinematic technology to present the ancient epic to contemporary audiences.

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Like earlier adaptations, the film offers an opportunity to revisit a familiar story through a different medium, while raising an important question: how does a narrative rooted in ancient tradition change when it is retold for a new generation?

Although the central narrative revolves around Rama's exile, Sita's abduction, the battle against Ravana and the return to Ayodhya, different versions place varying emphasis on their characters, moral questions and spiritual meanings.

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Valmiki Ramayana: The Sanskrit Foundation

Traditionally attributed to sage Valmiki, the Valmiki Ramayana is one of the earliest and most influential Sanskrit versions of the epic. Divided into seven kandas, or books, it traces Rama's journey from his early life and exile to the battle against Ravana and the events that follow his return to Ayodhya.

The epic explores dharma, or righteous conduct, alongside questions of kingship, family loyalty and personal sacrifice. Rama is portrayed as an exemplary prince, but the narrative also explores difficult choices and the consequences of balancing personal emotions with social responsibilities. Its influence can be seen in countless retellings across India and beyond.

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Ramcharitmanas: Tulsidas's Devotional Vision

Written by poet-saint Tulsidas in the 16th century, the Ramcharitmanas retells Rama's story primarily in Awadhi, making it accessible to a much wider audience. Unlike the Valmiki tradition's extensive engagement with duty and human conduct, Tulsidas places particular emphasis on Rama's divinity, devotion and divine grace.

The work became deeply embedded in North Indian religious and cultural life, influencing devotional singing, festivals and Ramlila performances. For many people, it remains the most familiar expression of Rama's story.

Kamba Ramayanam: The Tamil Interpretation

Composed by the Tamil poet Kambar, generally dated to around the 12th century, the Kamba Ramayanam presents the epic through the richness of Tamil poetry. While preserving the broad storyline, Kambar brings his own literary imagination to its characters, emotions and landscapes.

The work reflects Tamil cultural and devotional traditions, demonstrating how the same epic can acquire a distinct identity when expressed through another language and literary tradition.

Jain Ramayana: A Different Rama and Ravana

Jain literature offers a particularly interesting interpretation through Vimalasuri's Paumacariya, a Prakrit work whose precise date remains debated. Here, Rama follows the Jain understanding of an exemplary hero, while Lakshmana kills Ravana, unlike in the familiar Hindu narrative.

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The story reflects Jain principles of non-violence, self-discipline and detachment. Its treatment of Rama, Lakshmana and Ravana demonstrates that the epic has been interpreted through different religious and philosophical perspectives.

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Buddhist Ramayana Traditions

Buddhist literature also preserves Rama-related narratives, including the Dasaratha Jataka. Rather than focusing primarily on divine incarnation, these stories often emphasise virtues such as patience, self-restraint and filial duty. They adapt selected episodes to communicate ethical teachings within the Buddhist tradition.

Beyond India: Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia

The Ramayana's influence extends across Southeast Asia. Thailand's Ramakien adapts the story to Thai literary and royal traditions, while Indonesia's Kakawin Ramayana reflects the region's distinctive literary and religious heritage. The epic also became an important part of Indonesian shadow-puppet theatre, known as wayang kulit.

Cambodia's Reamker similarly transformed the narrative into a significant part of Khmer cultural life, inspiring dance, sculpture and theatre. These works are not simply translations; they are creative adaptations shaped by local traditions.