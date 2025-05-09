'Why are these people so hard up for terrorists?': Top US voice rips Pakistan coverage

U.S. conservative commentator Dana Loesch has slammed what she called “misleading” media coverage of the India-Pakistan conflict, accusing international outlets of distorting facts by portraying India’s counter-terror strikes as an unprovoked attack.

“A lot of the headlines were misleading, like Hamas,” Loesch said on The Dana Show. “India attacked Pakistan? It didn’t. It was response. Pakistan carried out an atrocity.”

Loesch was referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir that killed 26 Indian civilians. India launched precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

She also questioned the narrative around retaliation. “Pakistan has vowed retaliation? I don’t know how Pakistan has vowed. It was India retaliating,” she said.

Expressing frustration at how global media often frames counter-terror actions, Loesch added, “I am so tired. Can you full stop? When terrorists kill people, that is not considered escalation. But when good people respond, that is not escalation.”

Her strongest rebuke was directed at those shaping public opinion through headlines. “At this point, if you are writing this kind of headline, you are also a terrorist. Why are these people so hard up for terrorists? This is asinine.”

Meanwhile, China has called for calm and restraint from both India and Pakistan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “We are concerned over current developments… We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, observe international law, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.”