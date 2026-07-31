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Why Bloomberg isn't ready to add Indian bonds yet despite sweeping market reforms

Why Bloomberg isn't ready to add Indian bonds yet despite sweeping market reforms

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index is one of the world's most influential fixed-income benchmarks, tracked by trillions of dollars in global assets. Inclusion would expose Indian government bonds to a much wider universe of international investors.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 8:05 PM IST
Why Bloomberg isn't ready to add Indian bonds yet despite sweeping market reformsIndia has already secured a place in major emerging-market bond indices such as JPMorgan's GBI-EM and FTSE Russell's EMGBI.

India's bid to enter one of the world's most tracked global bond benchmarks has hit another pause. Bloomberg Index Services has once again deferred a decision on including Indian government securities in its flagship Global Aggregate Index, saying it wants more evidence that recent reforms are working smoothly in practice before giving the green light.

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The decision comes despite New Delhi introducing a series of measures aimed at making the country's bond market more attractive to overseas investors. From April 1, the government scrapped interest and capital gains taxes on foreign investments in government securities, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expanded the range of bonds available under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR). These steps had fuelled hopes that India was finally on track to join the benchmark.

Why Bloomberg delayed the decision 

Bloomberg acknowledged that India has made meaningful progress in improving market access but said investors are seeking proof that the reforms work effectively in day-to-day operations. Market participants continue to watch issues such as settlement processes, operational efficiency and the ease with which foreign investors can transact in the market. As a result, India's inclusion remains under review rather than being approved outright.

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The latest decision follows an earlier deferment in January, when Bloomberg cited operational bottlenecks, including settlement timelines, tax procedures and trading infrastructure, as reasons for waiting longer before taking a final call.

Why the index matters 

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index is one of the world's most influential fixed-income benchmarks, tracked by trillions of dollars in global assets. Inclusion would expose Indian government bonds to a much wider universe of international investors, particularly passive funds that automatically invest in securities included in benchmark indices.

India has already secured a place in major emerging-market bond indices such as JPMorgan's GBI-EM and FTSE Russell's EMGBI. Entry into Bloomberg's flagship investment-grade index would mark another significant milestone in the country's efforts to integrate with global capital markets.

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Market impact 

The postponement disappointed investors who had been expecting a positive announcement after the recent reforms. Analysts say the delay could temporarily dampen foreign inflows into Indian debt, keeping bond yields elevated until there is greater clarity on index inclusion.

Foreign investors had poured roughly $6.8 billion into Indian government bonds after the tax changes and RBI measures raised expectations of index inclusion. However, recent selling has picked up amid geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices and the absence of a definitive announcement from Bloomberg.

Bloomberg has not ruled out India's inclusion. Instead, it has indicated that it will continue engaging with investors, regulators and market participants before taking a final decision. For India, the focus is now likely to remain on demonstrating that recent reforms translate into a smoother and more efficient experience for global investors, a key requirement before joining one of the world's premier bond indices.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 8:05 PM IST
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