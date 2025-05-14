'Why can't govt stop Indian passport holders from travelling?': Netizens ask Modi govt as Boycott Turkey, Azerbaijan calls intensify

Veteran market investor Basant Maheshwari recently questioned the government on why it could not stop Indian passport holders from travelling to Turkey and Azerbaijan. His question comes as Turkey and Azerbaijan continue to face criticism from social media users in India for supporting Pakistan after India's Operation Sindoor.

"Why can't the govt stop Indian passport holders from travelling to Turkey and Azerbaijan? Otherwise, people have this Ghazni tendency of forgetting too soon," Maheshwari said in his post on X.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Why can’t the Govt. stop Indian passport holders from travelling to Turkey and Azerbaijan?



Otherwise, people have this Ghazni tendency of forgetting too soon. — Basant Maheshwari (@BMTheEquityDesk) May 13, 2025

Basant Maheshwari, however, was not the only one to seek restrictions on Indian passport holders from travelling to Turkey and Azerbaijan. Replying to Maheshwari's post, a user commented: "Agree. Put level 4 risk for these places and stop them at immigration citing 'dangerous places.' "

Yet another social media user asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to impose an immediate travel ban on Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"MEA should impose an immediate travel ban to Turkey and Azerbaijan for Indian passport holders, similar to the existing ban for Yemen, and revoke the passports of individuals who fail to comply with the directive," yet another user commented.

Advertisement

@MEABharat should impose an immediate travel ban to Turkey and Azerbaijan for Indian passport holders, similar to the existing ban for Yemen, and revoke the passports of individuals who fail to comply with the directive.. #IndiaPakistanWar — Kamal (@kamaltanwani) May 10, 2025

A user even tagged the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Home Minister's Office and sought a travel ban on Turkey, Pakistan, and Malaysia.

"Restrict indian passport for Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia. Impose a travel ban on Indians to these countries," a social media user wrote.

@PMOIndia @HMOIndia

Restrict indian passport for turkey, pakistan, malaysia. Impose travelling ban for indian to these countries. — pappubhai vietnam vale (@pappu_2025) May 13, 2025

Yet another social media user said that anyone who goes to Turkey and Azerbaijan should get notices from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well as the Income Tax Department.

Advertisement

"Let them. Just impose tourism/ passport fees of Rs 5L per person who visits Turkey and Azerbaizan. And then those who go, gets notices from ED and Income/Goods and service tax," the user said.

In 2024, Turkey and Azerbaijan saw significant growth in Indian tourism. Turkey welcomed 3.3 lakh Indian visitors, up 20.7% from 2023, while Azerbaijan had a remarkable increase of 108%, attracting 2.43 lakh Indian tourists. Last year, Turkey reported an average spend of $972 (Rs 82,922) per visitor.