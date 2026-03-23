Why Israel – but not India – is anxious about a nuclear-armed Iran

Despite India’s position in-between China and Pakistan, two nuclear countries, has not rattled India about the prospect of a nuclear Iran, unlike Israel. Moreover, India is closer to Iran by sea than it is to Israel by land.

The reasons are simple, as explained by geostrategist Brahma Chellaney.

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India has always trusted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other independent assessments that Iran has not moved to build a nuclear weapon, he said. Unlike Israel, India does not see Iran as an adversary, despite the occasional hostile rhetoric by Tehran, including from former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Chellaney said the prospect of a nuclear-armed Iran has “stirred little anxiety in New Delhi over the years”.

India’s Divergence from Israel on Iran: Iran is geographically far closer to India by sea than to Israel by land. Yet the prospect of a nuclear-armed Iran (whether real or perceived) has stirred little anxiety in New Delhi over the years, even though India uniquely sits between… — Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) March 23, 2026

A key objective of the war, launched on February 28, was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, as per the White House. Last year, the US and Israel attacked Iran and bombed three nuclear sites. Trump had then said that they obliterated Iran’s nuclear capability.

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Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that US-Israeli forces attacked the Shahid Ahmadi-Roshan Natanz enrichment complex on Saturday morning. Technical experts confirmed there were no radioactive leaks and nearby residents were not at risk. Israel stated it was unaware of the strike, while the head of the IAEA said an investigation was underway.

Later reports from Iranian media indicated strikes on a passenger terminal in the southern port of Bushehr and an empty passenger ship near Kharg Island. Kharg Island is significant as the site where Iran loads most of its oil exports and is considered a possible target if Washington opts to strike Iranian energy infrastructure or deploy ground troops.

In response, Iran said it launched drone attacks on US bases in the UAE and Kuwait, which are used to stage operations against Iranian islands in the Gulf. On Saturday, Saudi Arabia declared Iran's military attaché and four other diplomats persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country.