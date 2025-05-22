A Rs 6.2 crore brand endorsement deal between actor Tamannaah Bhatia and the Karnataka government for Mysore Sandal soap has triggered sharp criticism online, with many questioning the state’s decision to bypass Kannada actors for a product deeply rooted in regional pride.

The two-year contract was announced by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which manufactures Mysore Sandal soap. KSDL appointed Tamannaah — an actor with 28.2 million Instagram followers and a pan-India fan base — as the brand ambassador in a bid to expand its market beyond Karnataka.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mysore Sandal Soap, first produced in 1916 by a factory set up under the reign of the Mysore king, Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV, holds strong cultural significance in Karnataka. This legacy has become central to the debate, with critics arguing that the brand should reflect Kannada identity.

Social media users have slammed the decision. "Is there a dearth of talent in Sandalwood?" asked one user. Another, tagging Karnataka Industry Minister MB Patil, wrote, "When local Kannada young actresses like @AshikaRanganath could be taken as brand ambassador why appoint and promote Hindi ones @MBPatil (sic)."

When local Kannada young actresses like @AshikaRanganath could be taken as brand ambassador why appoint and promote Hindi ones @MBPatil https://t.co/X4XPDqI78k — Sahana (@Sahanasatianaat) May 22, 2025

Some pushed back, arguing that Tamannaah was a strategic choice for broader appeal. One user noted, "Kannada heroines like Ashika are talented, but their fame is mostly in Karnataka. To sell Mysore Sandal outside Karnataka, we need a popular face… Tamannaah is a better fit for the budget and has wide appeal."

Advertisement

Others weren’t convinced. "What about our own homegrown superstar Deepika Padukone? Is she unqualified?” asked another user, who also added, "And brands like Prestige, Santoor literally used unknown faces who later became famous. Are you telling me that Tamanna Bhatia is more famous than Deepika Padukone?"

Some questioned the financial logic. "Without any actress the soap company made a profit of 400 crores last year… Is it right to waste people’s money like this? Cancel this immediately," wrote Rupesh Rajannah.

In response, MB Patil, Karnataka’s Minister for Commerce & Industries, defended the appointment. "KSDL has deepest respects and regards for Kannada Film Industry… Mysore sandal has a very good brand recall within Karnataka… However, the intent… is to also penetrate markets beyond Karnataka aggressively," he said.

Advertisement

He added that the decision came after consulting marketing experts and that factors like social media presence, availability, brand coherence, and marketing fit were considered. "Our Vision is for KSDL to touch Rs 5000Cr annual revenue by 2028," he stated.