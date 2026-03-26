Amid uncertainty over LPG supply due to the raging West Asia conflict, the Centre is accelerating the development of pipeline natural gas (PNG) infrastructure across India and ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply to not only households but also industries and other commercial establishments.

Under the new order, the government has made PNG mandatory for notified customers and allows LPG cut-off after 3 months of non-compliance. As the government has made it mandatory for notified customers to switch to PNG, here are the financial and safety benefits to consider

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Financial benefits of switching to PNG

Piped natural gas (PNG) is more economical compared to LPG over the long term, with its initial installation cost being paid back within 2-3 years.

Installation of PNG at your home typically costs ₹1,500-3,000 along with setup charges. It leads to monthly savings worth ₹300-400 for households compared to LPG.

PNG uses a metered system similar to electricity, i.e., paying for what you actually consume. In case of LPG, however, you pay for a full cylinder upfront.

PNG prices are generally more stable than LPG as they are linked to natural gas rates and are dependent on local distribution networks. LPG rates, on the other hand, are impacted by fluctuations in global crude oil prices, especially Brent Crude.

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Another benefit of switching from LPG to PNG is the absence of any hidden costs. PNG eliminates extra charges often associated with LPG, such as delivery fees, cylinder maintenance, or potential weight discrepancies.

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Safety advantages of switching from LPG to PNG

PNG is physically safer for use in residential environments due to how it behaves during a leak. PNG is lighter than air, i.e. it rises and dissipates quickly into the atmosphere if a leak occurs.

LPG, on the other hand, is heavier than air and it pools at the floor level in case of a leak, increasing the risk of a fire or explosion. PNG is delivered at a pressure of around 21 milibar, approximately 200 times lower than the high-pressure storage in LPG cylinders.

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Modern PNG networks are also powered by automatic safety features, including automatic shut-off valves and external isolation valves that instantly cut off supply in an emergency.

Besides this, switching to a PNG connection reduces the risk of physical injury or accidents caused by improper cylinder connections or damaged regulators.

Where can you use each fuel?

LPG is available all across the country, from metros to remote villages. The government also offers subsidies, and private suppliers ensure cylinder delivery is available all over India. PNG, on the other hand, is mostly limited to urban areas with pipeline infrastructure.

Major cities having PNG infrastructure include Delhi-NCR and surrounding regions, Mumbai, Pune as well as selected cities in Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

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