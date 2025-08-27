The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of law violations and irregular acquisition of animals, including elephants, by Vantara, Reliance Foundation’s zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar. In response, Vantara said it will extend “full cooperation” to the SIT in its inquiry.

The apex court-appointed SIT will inquire into allegations of non-compliance of laws and acquisition of animals from India and abroad. On Monday, a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale constituted the four-member SIT headed by former apex court judge J Chelameswar to investigate certain allegations against the Jamnagar-based Vantara.

The court was hearing two PILs that raised concerns over alleged irregularities at Vantara, based on media reports, social media posts, and complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations. The petitions cited alleged non-compliance of laws, particularly in relation to elephants, and alleged acquisition of animals from India and abroad.

Vantara, in a statement, said, "We acknowledge the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law. Our mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals. We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts."

The centre also urged that the process be allowed to proceed without "speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve."

The SC, however, clarified that the order "neither expresses any opinion on the allegations made in the petitions nor can it be construed to have cast any doubt on the functioning of any of the statutory authorities or the private respondent – Vantara."

The SIT will examine and submit its report on several matters, including the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants, compliance with the Wild Life (Protection) Act, rules for zoos, the International Convention on Trade of Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES), import-export laws, and other statutory requirements concerning the import and export of live animals.

The panel will also look into compliance with standards of animal husbandry, veterinary care, animal welfare, mortalities and causes thereof, complaints regarding climatic conditions, allegations concerning location near an industrial zone, creation of a vanity or private collection, breeding, conservation programmes, and use of biodiversity resources. It will examine allegations of trade in animals or animal articles, wildlife smuggling, financial compliance, money laundering, and any other matters germane to the petitions.

The SIT, apart from Justice Chelameswar, will comprise Justice (retired) Raghavendra Chauhan (former chief justice of the Uttarakhand and Telangana high courts), former Mumbai commissioner of police Hemant Nagrale, and former Indian Revenue Service officer Anish Gupta.

The bench directed that the SIT "may call for and receive information from petitioners, officials, regulators, intervenors or any other person, including journalists who may wish their allegations to be examined." It instructed that the inquiry be conducted forthwith and the report submitted by September 12. The petitions will be listed on September 15 to consider the SIT report and pass further orders if necessary.

Earlier, the top court had described a plea filed by petitioner C R Jaya Sukin seeking to constitute a monitoring committee to return captive elephants from Vantara as "completely vague."

(With inputs from PTI)