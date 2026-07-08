Will Delhi-Patna bullet train stop at Noida airport? Route, Bihar stations and FAQs explained

Delhi to Patna in a few hours — on a bullet train. No, this isn't a fantasy. India is seriously planning it, and the route map is starting to take shape. But here's where it gets interesting: will the train halt at Noida's brand-new international airport? And if you're from Bihar, which cities and towns will actually get a station?

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The answers aren't as straightforward as you'd think. From the corridor alignment to the Bihar station shortlist, there's a lot the official announcements haven't spelled out clearly — until now. We've done the digging so you don't have to. Scroll down for the full route, stops, and everything else you need to know.

Which cities will the Delhi–Varanasi–Siliguri bullet train connect?

The travel corridor spans 4 states — starting from Delhi, passing through major Uttar Pradesh hubs, entering Bihar, and eventually ending in Siliguri.

The Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail Corridor is expected to connect Delhi, Noida, Noida International Airport/Jewar Airport, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Raebareli, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. The Varanasi-Siliguri High-Speed Rail Corridor, which was announced in Budget 2026-27, will connect Varanasi, Patna, several cities in Bihar (Buxar, Ara, Begusarai, Katihar), and Siliguri.

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Will the Delhi-Patna bullet train stop at Noida International Airport?

The proposed Delhi-Patna high-speed rail service will stop at Jewar, the home to the upcoming Noida airport.

Can passengers switch from the bullet train directly to flights at Jewar?

Once operational, travellers arriving by the Delhi-Patna bullet train will be able to reach the airport directly, reducing dependence on taxi services. This is done to create an airport experience similar to major international hubs, where rail and air transport are seamlessly linked.

How much will Delhi-Noida airport travel time reduce?

The high-speed rail corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and Noida airport to around 21 minutes. Passengers will be able to board directly from the airport to reach major cities such as Mathura, Agra, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

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How will the new corridor make commuting easier for NCR residents?

Once approved, people living in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other NCR cities will get quicker access to the airport as well as major destinations like Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna via the high-speed rail network. This will reduce dependence on congested highways and lengthy conventional train journeys.

How much will Delhi-Patna and Delhi-Varanasi travel time reduce?

The travel time between Delhi and Patna and vice versa is expected to reduce to less than 5 hours. Varanasi-Delhi journey is likely to come down to less than 4 hours.

How will the new corridor make commuting easier for air travellers?

Passengers travelling between Delhi, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar will likely have direct access to the airport via the bullet train, without having to travel to central Delhi. It has been planned as an interchange station with metro services, Namo Bharat (RRTS), Indian Railways and road transport to make airport transfers faster and reduce the number of interchanges for travellers.