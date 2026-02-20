Will Donald Trump visit India anytime soon? Ambassador Sergio Gor gives big update

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday gave a big update on when President Donald Trump will visit India. Ambassador Gor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Trump for a bilateral visit.

He said that Trump loved his previous visit to the country, while revealing what the President told him about India when he nominated him as the ambassador. His statement came after India signed the declaration to join the US-led strategic alliance Pax Silica.

Gor said, "In terms of the President's visit, the Prime Minister invited him. I don't have any announcements for you soon. The president loved his visit to India. When he nominated me to be ambassador here, one thing he said is the vibrancy, the colour, the history and the culture that you're gonna see in India is unmatched, and so I'm sure he will be back here at some point."

Modi-Trump meet in 2025

It has been almost a year since the two leaders last met. They last met when Trump hosted Modi for an official working visit in Washington in February 2025. After meeting Trump in the White House, Modi said at the time, "Our talks will add significant momentum to the India-USA friendship."

While Trump praised the "special bond" with India, he flagged the issue of high Indian tariffs and proposed reciprocal tariffs to protect US jobs.

Both leaders launched an initiative to increase bilateral trade to $500 billlion in 2030.

Following this meeting, the negotiations for a bilateral trade deal between the two countries were set in motion. Besides this, the two leaders discussed H1B visas, immigration, innovation, energy, education, technology, AI, space, and more.

Furthermore, Trump announced the approval for the extradition of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to face justice in India.

Later interactions

The leaders have been in touch throughout the year, with as many as 8 telephonic exchanges between them. In June 2025, Modi told Trump that the US had no role in mediating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

PM Modi clarified India's stance that the ceasefire came into effect after the DGMO of Pakistan dialled his Indian counterpart. He reaffirmed India's stance against third-party mediation in disputes involving Pakistan.

In September same year, Trump called Modi to extend birthday greetings and backed his efforts with regard to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A month later, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that PM Modi would participate in the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit via video conferencing, putting speculations of a Modi-Trump meet to rest.

Just days before the summit, the leaders had a telephonic conversation. Following this, Trump claimed that they discussed trade and peace with Pakistan.

The Government of India's official summary, however, only mentioned Diwali greetings, triggering apprehensions of a diplomatic dust-up if the two met in person.

At this time, the Indo-US ties were strained as Trump imposed tariffs up to 50 per cent on certain Indian exports, of which 25 per cent was a penalty for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.