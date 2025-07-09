'Will he work 70 hrs a week?': Netizens ask after ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak returns to Goldman Sachs after 21 yrs

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to join Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser, marking his first major role since resigning as Conservative party leader last year. Sunak returns to the Wall Street investment bank after a 21-year break, having previously worked there as a summer intern and later as a junior analyst.

"I am excited to welcome Rishi back to Goldman Sachs in his new capacity as a senior adviser," said David Solomon, the bank's chief executive.

Social media reactions

Sunak's decision has sparked conversations on social media, with some users suggesting that he should have considered joining Infosys, where his wife has substantial familial ties, instead of Goldman Sachs.

"He should have joined Infosys and worked for 70 hrs," a netizen joked. "Will he work 70 hours a week?" a second user asked.

"When your father-in-law forces you to work 70 hrs a week," a social media user said.

"And also imagine describing the previous job profile to the interviewer (sic)," a netizen commented.

"What does he advise them on? How to be completely out of touch?" a netizen asked.

"He was already there in my LinkedIn connections' list (sic)," a user stated.

Rishi Sunak's role at Goldman Sachs

In his new role, Sunak will offer advice to Goldman Sachs clients on geopolitical and economic matters, leveraging his experience in government and finance. He will also engage with global teams, contributing to the firm’s culture of ongoing learning and development.

This move comes as Sunak continues to influence the UK political landscape, despite the Conservative party's significant defeat in the last general election.

In addition to his advisory role, Sunak plans to donate his salary from Goldman Sachs to the Richmond Project, a charity he and his wife launched to enhance numeracy skills in the UK. This aligns with his broader philanthropic efforts and commitment to education.