Will India need to mount an evacuation from the Gulf once again?

With tensions rising across parts of West Asia, the Indian government has begun preliminary contingency planning for a possible evacuation of its citizens from the Gulf region and Iran, particularly students and working professionals, top government officials said.

While no evacuation has been initiated, officials are assessing logistical readiness should the security situation worsen and civilian airspace become accessible. Any potential movement would depend heavily on mobility conditions in the region, which remain uncertain amid escalating tensions.

India’s past responses indicate a calibrated approach in such situations. In October 2023, New Delhi launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of Indian nationals from Israel following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The effort involved special charter flights and coordination with missions on the ground to help Indians who wished to return home safely.

The scale of the Indian presence in the Gulf underscores the stakes. Indian embassies across the region have already issued advisories urging citizens to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.

The Indian diaspora in West Asia remains substantial, with around 3.9 million in the UAE, 2.75 million in Saudi Arabia, over 1 million in Kuwait, 830,000 in Qatar, 662,000 in Oman, and about 347,000 in Bahrain.

At present, officials stress that contingency planning should not be interpreted as an indication of imminent evacuation. The focus remains on preparedness. If the situation deteriorates or access improves, India aims to be in a position to respond swiftly to safeguard its nationals.

For now, monitoring and readiness remain the government’s priority as geopolitical uncertainty continues to unfold across the region.