Will never forget India’s gesture of friendship: Iran offers its thanks as delegation attends Khamenei’s funeral

Iran has said the people of the country will “never forget” India’s gesture of friendship and respect after an Indian delegation attended the funeral ceremonies of its late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. In a statement, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India thanked the government and people of India, especially the official delegation that attended on their behalf, for participating in the ceremonies and paying tribute.

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The embassy said the presence of Indian political leaders, Members of Parliament, scholars, intellectuals and leaders of India’s diverse faiths and religious communities reflected the deep historical, cultural and human bonds between the two countries. It said the gesture was a “precious testament” to the enduring ties between Iran and India and a foundation for further strengthening their longstanding friendship.

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The embassy said, “The people of Iran will never forget this gesture of friendship, compassion, and heartfelt respect. They regard it as a precious testament to the enduring ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, and as a valuable foundation for further strengthening the longstanding friendship between our two countries.”

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The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of India extends its heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation to the friendly Government and people of India, especially the official delegation that attended on behalf of the Government and people of India, for… pic.twitter.com/Xv01SK2fjz — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) July 5, 2026

This comes after Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain attended the funeral ceremony of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday and paid their respects on behalf of the government and the people of India. Khamenei, who ruled Iran for the last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

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Margherita, the Minister of State for External Affairs, wrote on X, “Hon'ble @GovernorBihar and I represented India at the funeral ceremony for Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, former Supreme Leader of Iran, in Tehran. Conveyed our respects on behalf of the Government and the people of India. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia,” and shared photographs from the ceremony.

In a post on X, Bihar Lok Bhawan said the governor also extended his deepest condolences to the families of those who had lost their lives in the recent conflict in West Asia. The governor’s office posted, “Represented India at the funeral ceremony of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran today, along with MoS External Affairs @PmargheritaBJP. Also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict. @MEAIndia @atahasnain53,” and shared photographs from the ceremony.

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Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the funeral. Former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid is representing the Congress party at the funeral ceremony.

According to Iran’s state-run media, the main funeral procession in the Iranian capital was scheduled for July 6. Ceremonies will be held in the holy city of Qom on July 7, and the burial in Khamenei’s hometown of Mashhad is scheduled for July 9. Iran’s embassy has meanwhile said the people of the country will not forget India’s participation in the funeral ceremonies and its expression of solidarity during a period of mourning.

