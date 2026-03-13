'Will overcome like we did with Covid': PM Modi on LPG crisis, calls for crackdown on black-marketers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday drew a direct parallel between the resilience of the pandemic years and the current energy volatility, expressing firm confidence that India will navigate the LPG concerns stemming from the West Asia conflict.

Addressing the NXT Summit, the Prime Minister framed the global disruption not as a setback, but as a challenge the nation is already equipped to handle through a decade of infrastructure building and strategic planning.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A call for national resolve

Modi emphasised that the government is operating on "multiple fronts" to insulate domestic consumers from the fallout of overseas wars. He banked on the collective strength of the population to see the country through the current supply chain obstacles.

“I have full confidence in 140 crore Indians that just like in the Covid time, we'll overcome this crisis too,” he said. “Our resolve is clear - citizens should not face any problems due to wars in different parts of the world.”

Crackdown on exploitation

Beyond the global supply issues, the Prime Minister addressed the internal threat of artificial scarcity. He issued a stern warning against those attempting to weaponise the crisis for illicit gain and urged state authorities to maintain a high level of vigilance.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister cautioned against attempts to spread panic about LPG availability and signalled that strict action would be taken against black-market activities and hoarding.

“I request the state governments to enhance monitoring to stop black-marketers and hoarders in such times,” Modi said.

Strengthening the energy shield

To mitigate the impact of the West Asia crisis, which has triggered a worldwide energy crunch, Modi detailed the structural shift in India’s energy policy since 2014. He highlighted the aggressive move toward biofuels and the expansion of the nation's "energy cushion."

India's strategic petroleum reserves now exceed 50 lakh tonnes, and the LPG network has more than doubled from 14 crore connections in 2014 to 33 crore today. This expansion is supported by a significantly bolstered gas pipeline network and LNG terminals.

Advertisement

“Before 2014, the country's ethanol blending capacity was only about 1-1.5 per cent. Today, we have achieved approximately 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol,” he noted.

Global Outlook

While acknowledging that the world is passing through a "difficult phase," the Prime Minister maintained that India’s trajectory remains distinct from the global slowdown. He confirmed that the government remains in constant contact with global leaders to smooth out supply chain wrinkles.

“We are making continuous efforts to overcome the obstacles in the supply chain,” he said. “The world is passing through a difficult phase, but India is moving ahead at a fast and steady pace.”