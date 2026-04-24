The exit of Raghav Chadha from the Aam Aadmi Party — along with a bloc of Rajya Sabha MPs — has triggered the most serious internal crisis the party has faced since coming to power in Punjab. But the bigger political question now is whether this rupture at the parliamentary level could cascade into a rebellion among the party’s 92 MLAs in the Punjab Assembly.

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Chadha’s defection, accompanied by nearly two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs, was carefully structured to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law. This makes it a top-down split, driven by parliamentary arithmetic rather than an immediate legislative revolt within Punjab.

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So far, there is no confirmed evidence of MLAs breaking ranks. Unlike MPs, MLAs in Punjab are directly tied to the state government led by Bhagwant Mann, and their political survival is closely linked to the stability of that government.

Why a wider rebellion is not inevitable

Several structural factors make a mass MLA revolt unlikely in the short term:

Strong anti-defection safeguards in assemblies: Unlike the Rajya Sabha scenario, individual or small-group defections by MLAs would trigger disqualification. This raises the cost of rebellion significantly. Government power acts as glue: With a commanding majority, AAP MLAs currently enjoy access to governance, patronage, and political relevance. Walking away risks immediate marginalisation. Lack of visible factional leadership in Punjab: While Chadha was a national face, there is no equivalent dissident bloc among Punjab MLAs — at least publicly.

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But the risks are real — and growing

Even if a rebellion is not imminent, the developments expose underlying vulnerabilities:

Signs of internal dissent: Chadha’s exit followed months of reported friction with party leadership and accusations that AAP had “strayed from its founding principles.” Such ideological or leadership tensions can resonate beyond Delhi’s power circles. Narrative battle: “Operation Lotus” vs internal crisis: AAP has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating defections to destabilise the Punjab government, calling it “Operation Lotus.” If this narrative gains traction, it could either consolidate MLAs (out of fear of being targeted) or create suspicion and mistrust within ranks. Punjab as the real battleground: Most of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs come from Punjab. That makes the state the epicentre of this crisis. If political momentum shifts — through investigations, leadership disputes, or electoral pressures — MLAs could reassess their loyalties.

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Immediate political calculus

For now, the arithmetic is firmly in AAP’s favour:

The party holds a comfortable majority in the Punjab Assembly (92 MLAs)

No credible reports yet of coordinated defections among legislators

The leadership, including Arvind Kejriwal, is framing the episode as external sabotage rather than internal collapse

This suggests the party is trying to contain the damage and prevent contagion.

What could trigger a domino effect?

A larger rebellion would likely require one or more of the following:

Emergence of a regional leader within AAP Punjab willing to challenge the high command

Electoral setbacks or governance crises weakening the Mann government

A critical mass of MLAs (two-thirds) willing to defect together to avoid disqualification

Continued erosion of trust between state leaders and central leadership

Chadha’s exit is undeniably a major political blow, symbolically and structurally. It exposes fault lines at the top of the party and weakens AAP’s presence in Parliament. However, a full-blown rebellion among Punjab’s 92 MLAs is not imminent — yet. The barriers to defection in state assemblies, combined with the incentives of holding power, are strong deterrents.