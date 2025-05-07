'Will refrain from any action, if India...': Pakistan Defence Minister as India launches Operation Sindoor

In a big response to India's retaliatory strikes on Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has come forward to say, "We will refrain from any action if India avoids any further action." He further said, "We have to defend ourselves,” in an interview with TV Channel.

His remarks came as India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7. Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, as well as training camps of Hizbul Mujahideen. The operation was named 'Operation Sindoor'.

The defence ministry stated that the strikes were focused, measured, and non-escalatory, ensuring no Pakistani military facilities were targeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely monitored the operation, which successfully hit all nine targets, including regions in PoK where terror camps have long existed.

Pakistan's military and political leaders called it an act of war. Its foreign ministry accused India of violating its sovereignty and warned of a potential response.

India has briefed several countries, including the US, UK, and Russia, about the operation, emphasising its commitment to holding those responsible for the Pahalgam attack accountable. The Indian military remains on high alert along the Pakistan frontier as the situation develops.

'Picture abhi baaki hai...'

In the aftermath of precision airstrikes, former Army chief General Manoj Naravane issued a pointed message: "Abhi picture baki hai."

Abhi picture baki hai… — Manoj Naravane (@ManojNaravane) May 7, 2025

The cryptic post on X comes as India launched Operation Sindoor, a cross-border military operation targeting the infrastructure of terror groups responsible for orchestrating attacks against India — including the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali national.

Senior journalist Nitin A. Gokhale also hinted that more action could follow. In a post, he wrote, "Op Sindoor. First phase done. More coming? Who knows."

According to top security sources, over 80 terrorists were killed in the overnight operation that hit nine key locations linked to banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.