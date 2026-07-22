Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said the Centre would respond to activist Sonam Wangchuk's open letter and reiterated that the government was ready for an extensive discussion in Parliament on the alleged NEET paper leak.

He also accused the Opposition of selectively highlighting examination irregularities in BJP-ruled states.

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Calling for a discussion beyond political accusations, Nadda said Parliament was the most appropriate forum to examine the issue and evolve a long-term solution.

"We should move beyond blame and counter-allegations and discuss this. The best medium for discussion is Parliament, and we are ready for that discussion," Nadda said during a press conference. "Let there be a thorough discussion, delving into the details through in-depth discussion. What are the factors leading to the paper leak? Who are the people involved, and how has the Central Government responded? What is the point we should deeply consider and find a solution to so that injustice is not done to our students, numbering in the millions?"

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'WE WILL RESPOND TO WANGCHUK'S LETTER'

Nadda also spoke about his visit to activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital after being on an indefinite fast.

The minister said he and Union Minister Jitendra Singh had met Wangchuk to inquire about his health and urged him to end his fast since June 28.

"Since he was in the ICU, the environment there was very restricted. We inquired about his health and well-being. We also requested him to break his fast, join the mainstream, and guide the children in the right direction. Our government is open to discussions on all issues and is always willing to address them."

Referring to Wangchuk's open letter issued earlier in the day, Nadda added, "Today, he wrote me an open letter. We will respond to that letter, and after responding, we will ensure that the talks move forward."

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In his letter, Wangchuk said he would end the fast if the government ensures that there will be no legal action against protesting students.

NADDA CITES PAPER LEAKS IN OPPOSITION-RULED STATES

Launching a political attack on the Congress, Nadda listed several examination paper leak cases in states governed by Opposition parties, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

He questioned why Rahul Gandhi had not raised those incidents. "I'd like to ask Rahul Gandhi, why are you so selective? Why haven't you discussed the UPA and UPA-supported governments? Why have you distanced yourself from them?" Nadda said.

He accused the Opposition of attempting to derive political mileage from the issue. This, he added, clearly shows that his objective isn't the welfare of students. "You want to gain political mileage from student issues and demands. You want to make political gains, which is unfortunate," he said.

'SUBMIT YOUR DEMANDS IN WRITING'

Nadda also referred to his interaction with representatives of the CJP, saying the discussions had taken place in a cordial atmosphere.

"The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to their views very calmly. I also told them that it would be better if they submitted their points in writing. They have put all those points in writing. I also told them that we are ready for a discussion. Whenever they ask, we are prepared to discuss the matter," he said.

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'OPPOSITION SHOULD NOT CHANGE THE GOAL POST'

Nadda reiterated the Centre's willingness to debate the issue in Parliament and said the Opposition could decide both the format and duration of the discussion.

"We have wanted it (paper leaks) to be discussed in the Parliament. Short duration discussion, long duration discussion, in the Business Advisory Committee, you decide how much time you want to take. You can take 12 hours, you can take 18 hours," the Health Minister said, adding that the government is ready for discussion and "the opposition should keep this in mind and should not change the goal post."