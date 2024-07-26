'Will stage walkout from NITI Aayog meet if needed': Mamata on her way to Delhi to protest 'discriminatory budget'

TMC party chief, Mamata Banerjee, has cleared all the speculations regarding herself attending the NITI Aayog government council meeting in Delhi. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Ahead of her departure to Delhi, Mamata said, "Will protest discriminatory budget proposals, stage walkout from NITI Aayog meeting if needed."

There were speculations that the TMC leader will be skipping the meet to show her dissent towards the Union Budget 2024 proposal.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Wednesday, July 24, that he will be boycotting the upcoming NITI Aayog meeting.

A spokesperson from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) confirmed that Mann will stand in solidarity with leaders from the INDIA alliance, including Revanth Reddy of Telangana, Siddaramaiah of Karnataka, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh, and M.K. Stalin of Tamil Nadu, all of whom have also opted not to attend the meeting.

Joining this collective stance, Karnataka's Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Telangana's Revanth Reddy have already made their intentions clear regarding their absence at the Saturday meeting. Additionally, Tamil Nadu's M.K. Stalin and Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are also participating in the boycott.

In response to this coordinated action, BJP Member of Parliament Dinesh Sharma criticised the opposition, alleging that they are "frustrated." He claimed, "The Opposition doesn't have any issues. They just spread rumors and generate narratives based on them, misleading people on various topics."

Sharma further accused opposition leaders of turning a blind eye to the comprehensive budget discussions in Parliament, adding, "Instead, they shout slogans outside."